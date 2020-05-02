This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 2 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kevin De Bruyne will consider Man City future if two-year European ban upheld

There has been much speculation over the future of key players at the club.

By Press Association Saturday 2 May 2020, 7:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,173 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5090474
Kevin De Bruyne (file pic).
Image: PA
Kevin De Bruyne (file pic).
Kevin De Bruyne (file pic).
Image: PA

KEVIN DE BRUYNE has admitted he will consider his future if Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competition stands, but suggested he could stay at the Etihad Stadium even if he faced a year out of the Champions League.

City were hit with the ban for “serious breaches” of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations but have appealed against the punishment to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

There has been much speculation over the future of key players such as De Bruyne if the ban stands, but the Belgium international said he trusted the club as they insist they have done nothing wrong and can get the ban overturned.

“I’m just waiting,” De Bruyne said in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. “The club told us they are going to appeal and they are almost 100% sure they are right. That’s why I’m waiting to see what will happen. I trust my team.

“Once the decision is made, I will review everything. Two years would be long, but in the case of one year I might see.”

Remove a European ban from the equation, and De Bruyne said he had no reason to want to leave Manchester, even if the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona came knocking.

“I play for one of the best teams in the world, play in England – for my competitive view the best competition – and I like that,” the 28-year-old said.

“It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that too.”

De Bruyne has three years remaining on his current City contract but manager Pep Guardiola will be entering the final year of his own deal next season.

But De Bruyne said his future did not depend on the Catalan’s.

“I think Pep said he will take his year anyway no matter what. Then his contract ends,” he said. “But I’m not going to let my decision depend on what Pep is doing.

“Of course I have already worked with other trainers and when Pep leaves, I have to continue working with someone else. But I haven’t really paid much attention to that for the time being. There are more important things at the moment.”

The Premier League has been suspended for six weeks due to the coronavirus, but De Bruyne said he was sure the season would be finished.

My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two weeks,” he said. “The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give people something. Everything will be finished without fans I think. That is not really interesting for anyone, but this season will be finished.

“The financial aspect is far too important in the Premier League. If the season is not finished, it will cause serious problems.”

Asked about comments from his City team-mate Sergio Aguero, who said some players were scared to return due to the threat of the virus, De Bruyne said: “I don’t think people are really afraid for themselves, but for their family. That is mainly the problem for many people.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie