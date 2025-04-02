Finn Harps announce club legend Kevin McHugh as new manager

FINN HARPS HAVE announced Kevin McHugh as the new first team manager.

McHugh, who is a club legend, takes over following the departure of Darren Murphy to Loughall last week. McHugh first arrived at Finn Park in 1998 at 17, and went on to make 438 appearances for the club across two spells. He also scored 186 times for the club.

The 45-year-old began his coaching career after retiring as a player in 2016. He started out as head coach of the club’s U15 side before being appointed as head of the Finn Harps Academy in 2017. McHugh was later appointed as an assistant coach with the first team in 2023 and now takes on the management role.

“It’s a proud moment,” McHugh said after his appointment.

“After being offered by our board to take charge of the team for the foreseeable future, I jumped at the chance, with Tommy, Eamon, Eoin, Shane and Seamus as a staff and the players we have at the club, the decision was an easy one.

“I have been involved at the club since 1998 and I have the clubs’ best interests at heart. I’m super competitive and want this club to be the same and will make no apologies along the way to help drive up the standards.

“Finally a direct word to the Finn Harps supporters, who have been brilliant in their understanding of where we are at, and I’d urge everyone to keep backing this team every week. The addition of the singing section has been a really positive addition to Finn Park, and the support has not gone unnoticed by the players, and we really want to grow this connection between players and fans, as that’s really what it’s all about, the fans and the players.”