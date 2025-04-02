Advertisement
More Stories
New Finn Harps manager Kevin McHugh. CLARE MCCAHILL
FreeAt The Helm

Finn Harps announce club legend Kevin McHugh as new manager

McHugh takes over following the departure of Darren Murphy to Loughgall.
4.15pm, 2 Apr 2025

FINN HARPS HAVE announced Kevin McHugh as the new first team manager.

McHugh, who is a club legend, takes over following the departure of Darren Murphy to Loughall last week. McHugh first arrived at Finn Park in 1998 at 17, and went on to make 438 appearances for the club across two spells. He also scored 186 times for the club.

The 45-year-old began his coaching career after retiring as a player in 2016. He started out as head coach of the club’s U15 side before being appointed as head of the Finn Harps Academy in 2017. McHugh was later appointed as an assistant coach with the first team in 2023 and now takes on the management role.

“It’s a proud moment,” McHugh said after his appointment.

“After being offered by our board to take charge of the team for the foreseeable future, I jumped at the chance, with Tommy, Eamon, Eoin, Shane and Seamus as a staff and the players we have at the club, the decision was an easy one.

“I have been involved at the club since 1998 and I have the clubs’ best interests at heart. I’m super competitive and want this club to be the same and will make no apologies along the way to help drive up the standards.

“Finally a direct word to the Finn Harps supporters, who have been brilliant in their understanding of where we are at, and I’d urge everyone to keep backing this team every week. The addition of the singing section has been a really positive addition to Finn Park, and the support has not gone unnoticed by the players, and we really want to grow this connection between players and fans, as that’s really what it’s all about, the fans and the players.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie