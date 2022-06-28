Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kevin McLaughlin joins us for our live preview of Ireland's New Zealand tour

The former Leinster man was part of the touring party in 2012.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 10:55 AM
kevin-mclaughlin-and-ryan-crotty Ireland's Kevin McLaughlin and Ryan Crotty of New Zealand in 2013. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

COVID DISRUPTION, big-name injuries, team selections, a first game… and Joe Schmidt’s re-introduction

We have lots to chat about tomorrow night at our live preview night of Ireland’s series with the All Blacks. 

Kevin McLaughlin, who faced New Zealand on the eventful 2012 tour as well as here in 2013, will join us to look ahead to the action. 

israel-dagg-tackled-by-kevin-mclaughlin Israel Dagg tackled by Kevin McLaughlin in 2012. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Rugby Weekly crew of Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eoin Toolan can’t wait to get together in the Harcourt Hotel tomorrow evening (Doors 6pm).

We’ll have live analysis, chat about tomorrow morning’s Maori showdown, debate the hot topics and take your questions. 

Everyone will get a complimentary Guinness on arrival, thanks to our friends at the Harcourt Hotel, and we’ll have a couple of nice prizes throughout the evening. 

The42 Team

