Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Monday 22 August 2022
Advertisement

Kevin McStay appointed Mayo manager

The ex-Mayo forward was chosen ahead of three other candidates for the position.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 22 Aug 2022, 7:46 PM
19 minutes ago 5,907 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5846103
Kevin McStay.
Image: Inpho
Kevin McStay.
Kevin McStay.
Image: Inpho

KEVIN MCSTAY HAS been appointed as the new Mayo senior football manager.

McStay has beaten off competition from Ray Dempsey, Mike Solan and Declan Shaw in the race to replace James Horan. 

Mayo GAA announced the news tonight, with the former Roscommon manager appointed on a four-year term. 

His backroom team includes Stephen Rochford, Damien Mulligan, Donie Buckley and Liam McHale. 

 More to follow 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie