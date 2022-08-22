Kevin McStay appointed Mayo manager

KEVIN MCSTAY HAS been appointed as the new Mayo senior football manager.

McStay has beaten off competition from Ray Dempsey, Mike Solan and Declan Shaw in the race to replace James Horan.

Mayo GAA announced the news tonight, with the former Roscommon manager appointed on a four-year term.

His backroom team includes Stephen Rochford, Damien Mulligan, Donie Buckley and Liam McHale.

More to follow

