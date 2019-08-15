This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kick It Out condemn 'disgusting' racist abuse aimed at Chelsea striker

The organisation have issued their support to Tammy Abraham.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 2:03 PM
53 minutes ago 2,337 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4767292
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

KICK IT OUT has condemned the “disgusting” alleged racist abuse aimed at Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the wake of Wednesday’s Uefa Super Cup loss to Liverpool.

Abraham came on as a second-half sub in Istanbul and missed the deciding spot-kick as Liverpool prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Anti-discrimination body Kick it Out received reports of racism directed at the England international on social media and have called for action to be taken.

“Such abuse is now increasingly predictable, but no less disgusting,” a spokesperson said.

“We send our support to Tammy and reiterate our call for Twitter and other social companies to clamp down on this level of abuse.

“This is a call to action — we want to know what they are going to do to tackle this insidious problem.”

Abraham was making only his fourth appearance for Chelsea following spells on loan with Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

