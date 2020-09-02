This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'David's going to have to learn, and he will learn,' says Donaghy after Clifford red card

The Kerry captain was sent-off at the weekend.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 6:32 PM
46 minutes ago 1,410 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5193879
David Clifford protesting with referee Jonathan Griffin before being sent-off.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
David Clifford protesting with referee Jonathan Griffin before being sent-off.
David Clifford protesting with referee Jonathan Griffin before being sent-off.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WHILE KIERAN DONAGHY has sympathy for David Clifford after his recent club championship red card, the Kerry great says the current captain is going to have to learn not to react.

In action for his side East Kerry on Saturday night, the 21-year-old was at the centre of the late drama in Austin Stack Park as he hit a key late goal, one of the final points and was then shown a red card as the defending champions eventually sealed their semi-final spot.

The Kingdom’s brilliant attacker was given his marching orders, reportedly for an off-the-ball offence, before East Kerry sealed the narrow win over fellow divisional outfit St Kieran’s.

Now, Clifford is potentially suspended for the all-important last-four battle.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Inside The Game alongside Tyrone’s Peter Canavan and Dubliner Bernard Brogan, Donaghy gave his take on the incident: “It is tough on David. He was also sent off last year

“I think Peter, Bernard and myself can vouch, when you’re an inside forward, you are targeted. He’s been targeted non-stop whether it’s playing with Kerry, or with his club Fossa, or obviously playing with East Kerry.

“The incident was unfortunate. He was running down the pitch, they were up a point. He was trying to get on the ball. A man meets him on the 45, grabs him around the neck. And he [Clifford] pulls him in and lifts his leg to get him off him. And unfortunately it’s often the reactor who’s caught up in these situations.

“Probably the refs could do with a lot more help from umpires and linesmen on who’s actually starting these altercations, because you’ve got a forward who’s running down the field to try and get on the ball and kick an insurance score. And he’s met by someone who is not even looking at the ball, that plays him off it.

“But look, that’s par for the course. David’s going to have to learn, and he will learn, when you’re being targeted that much in games.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Red Hand great Canavan was in full agreement with Donaghy.

“I just have to concur with everything that Kieran just said regarding this business with holding onto players off the ball,” he added.

“Clifford is a key man in Kerry, and county football will be the same. It’s happening all over, whereby key players, it’s too easy for them to be taken out of the game. Inevitably they react, or try to free themselves, and they’re the ones that end up getting sent off.

“It happened to young [Conor] McHugh in the Dublin Championship last year, very blatant. I do think linesmen and umpires are going to have to do more to help referees in that regard.”

The full discussion will be aired on the latest episode of Inside The Game on Sky Sports Arena at 9:30pm tonight.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie