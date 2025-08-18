Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly set to step down

FERMANAGH MANAGER KIERAN Donnelly is stepping down after four seasons in charge.

The 42 understands a statement from Fermanagh GAA is imminent.

Advertisement

Donnelly guided the Erne county to the Tailteann Cup semi-final final this year, where they were beaten by eventual champions Kildare 1-13 to 0-9.

They finished fourth in Division Three of the National Football League, having won it in 2023 and spent one season in the second tier thereafter. They bowed out of this year’s Ulster championship after a 2-19 to 0-23 quarter-final defeat to Down, before topping their Tailteann Cup group and beating Sligo in the last eight.

Donnelly was appointed manager in September 2021, succeeding Ryan McMenamin in the role.

The former Fermanagh footballer previously spent two years working with the Erne county as part of Peter Canavan’s backroom team in 2012-13. He also coached Errigal Ciarán under the Tyrone legnd.

Donnelly was further involved in the club circuit across Ulster, managing Scotstown in Monaghan before working with Cavan Gaels.

*****