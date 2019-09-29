Kingston returns as Cork senior hurling boss and Cusack to take over minor side

TWO YEARS AFTER departing from the position, Kieran Kingston is set to return take charge of the Cork senior hurlers while Donal Óg Cusack has been proposed as the county’s new minor hurling boss.

Kieran Kingston celebrating after Cork's 2017 Munster final victory.

Kingston has been confirmed as Cork’s new manager as he replaces John Meyler who departed in July. The Cork county board this evening revealed that Kingston has been recommended for a three-year term, along with coach Ger Cunningham and Diarmuid O’Sullivan. A full backroom team will be announced at a later date.

The identity of the county’s new underage managers will also be of major interest. Sarsfields Pat Ryan will take the helm of the U20 side for a two-year term joined by Donal O’Mahony (Bishopstown), Brendan Coleman (Youghal), Fergal Condon (Aghada) and Wayne Sherlock (Blackrock).

The new minor management team is filled with illustrious Cork hurling names with Donal Óg Cusack recommended as minor manager on a one-year basis for 2020. He will be joined by Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and Tom Kenny with further selectors to be appointed, one of whom will provide a link to the current under-age playing base.

Donal Óg Cusack had coached the Clare senior hurlers in recent seasons. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

All the above appointments are subject to ratification by the county board at a meeting on Tuesday night.

“The goal was to put in place a structure that would ensure the best possible management teams for each grade of Cork hurling, both now and into the future, and also to provide a pathway for the development of younger coaches and those with less inter-county experience.”

Kingston left his senior role back in September 2017 despite being offered a new term by Cork county board chiefs. He had been in charge for the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

A former Liam MacCarthy Cup senior winner as a player, Kingston guided Cork to Munster senior hurling glory two seasons ago with a final win over Clare before they lost out to Waterford at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Kingston stepped down after Cork's 2017 championship exit. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

His opening campaign in charge had been a disappointment with Cork losing out to Tipperary in Munster and to Wexford in the All-Ireland qualifiers. Prior to becoming manager, Kingston had served as selector for Cork alongside Jimmy Barry-Murphy in 2012 and 2013, before taking up the role of coach in 2014.

Cork endured an underwhelming 2019 championship campaign as they lost out to Kilkenny in an All-Ireland quarter-final tie after previously finishing third in the Munster round-robin series.