Westmeath stalwart Kieran Martin retires from inter-county football

WESTMEATH STALWART KIERAN Martin has retired from inter-county football.

The Maryland forward calls time on a 16-year inter-county career, aged 35.

Westmeath GAA paid tribute in a heartfelt statement today, recounting “years of passion, leadership, and unforgettable moments”.

One highlight was Martin’s superb display in Westmeath’s first-ever championship win over Meath in 2015. He scored 2-3 in the Leinster semi-final success at Croke Park.

The dual star was also central to the Lake County’s historic Tailteann Cup triumph in 2022, coming off the bench to score the decisive, late goal at GAA HQ.

“Kieran’s dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment have left a lasting impact on Westmeath football, and his influence will be remembered for generations,” the statement from Westmeath GAA reads.

“His work rate, physicality, and spirit embodied everything Westmeath supporters value in one of their own.

“On behalf of everyone in Westmeath GAA — players, management, volunteers, and supporter — we extend our sincere gratitude to Kieran for his years of service. We congratulate him on a remarkable career and wish him every success in the next chapter of his life.

“His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Westmeath footballers.”