This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Tottenham probably got rid of me at the wrong time' - Trippier

The Atletico Madrid defender believes the Premier League side made a mistake in selling him.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 7:00 AM
30 minutes ago 1,590 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4793239
Trippier in action for Spurs prior to his move to La Liga.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Trippier in action for Spurs prior to his move to La Liga.
Trippier in action for Spurs prior to his move to La Liga.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

KIERAN TRIPPIER HAS admitted he struggled in the second half of last season, though he believes Tottenham may have made a mistake in selling him.

The Atletico Madrid right-back made a £20 million move to the La Liga club this summer after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign saw him fall out of Spurs’ plans.

Trippier has enjoyed a bright start in Spain, picking up an assist in his La Liga debut as Atletico have made a perfect start to the season.

But the success comes after a rough start to 2019, as the 28-year-old dealt with declining form and an inability to get answers over his future at Tottenham.

“The whole season I had no excuses,” Trippier said. “My (bad) performances started after Christmas because I thought I had an okay first-half of the season if I’m honest, but then it was just like a car crash. It just went ‘bang’, things weren’t going my way. I wasn’t playing well.

I heard rumours about them selling me and it’s not nice but it happens and it’s football.

“[Mauricio Pochettino] didn’t say he wanted to move me on. I tried to speak to the chairman about it.

“I spoke to the manager about his plans and I didn’t get a yes and I didn’t get a no. So you get the impression.

“It’s disappointing. I gave everything for the club and I wanted to stay, I had another couple of years left, but everything happens for a reason.

“Me and the manager didn’t leave on bad terms, he has done a lot for me and I respect him highly. It is just a few things, I tried to speak to the chairman I just didn’t really get an answer.”

Trippier’s disappointing campaign came on the back of an excellent World Cup that saw him emerge as one of England’s key players.

And the right-back believes Spurs may have made a mistake in giving up on him too soon.

“We all did so well at the World Cup but I didn’t have the best season after,” Trippier added. “It wasn’t an easy decision. I love the Premier League but I’m in La Liga now and loving it.

I set the bar high at the World Cup and they knew how well I could do but I just feel that Tottenham probably got rid of me at the wrong time because I just needed that four-week rest for recovery because I was struggling with injuries to come back, fresh, ready.

“So maybe I could have stayed, but I’ve got no regrets.”

Trippier’s frustrating season culminated in him being left off England’s UEFA Nations League roster for the semi-finals last June.

And though it was no surprise given his down season, Trippier still it was still heartbreaking to hear the news.

“I had a chat with Gareth, 40 minutes on the phone. I was sat in my bedroom. I was devastated. I was expecting it because of my performances,” he said.

“There’s competition everywhere so not getting back int the squad does play at the back of your mind. There’s four right-backs who are doing very well for their clubs so you need to play well to stay in the England team.”

Trippier has returned to England’s squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie