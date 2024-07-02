Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for €35 million

CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for around £30 million (€35m).

The 25-year-old has agreed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge and is reunited with Chelsea’s new boss Enzo Maresca, having worked together last season.

Although the Foxes have lost one of their key players, the transfer will help significantly in their attempts to stay within the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The fee is recorded as pure profit as the midfielder came through the ranks at the King Power Stadium.

He made 120 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 17 goals, 12 of which came last season as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

He wrote on Instagram: “Well what can I say? What a journey it’s been. 17 years of my life devoted to this club and it’s been a pleasure. I’ve loved every minute of my time at this football club and created some memories & friendships I’ll never forget.

“When we were relegated in the 22/23 season, I felt personally responsible for my part played in that.

“I made it my goal to ensure we got back to the Premier League within the first season, as I know how devastating a position that can be for a club if it doesn’t happen.

“I’m very proud of what we achieved together last season – creating memories of a lifetime for us all. But bigger than that, hopefully going some way to righting the wrongs of that relegation season.”

It’s understood Leicester are interested in signing Chelsea’s Michael Golding in a separate deal.