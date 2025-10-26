'I see myself as English': Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ends speculation over Ireland international call-up

EVERTON’S KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL has ended speculation over a possible Republic of Ireland call-up, describing the prospect of playing for England as a “lifelong dream”.

Dewsbury-Hall, who has impressed since joining the Toffees from Chelsea this summer, has never played for England at underage or senior level, and is also eligible to represent Ireland.

But the 27-year-old midfielder moved on Saturday evening to definitively distance himself from recent talk of a potential switch to Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side.

“I have spoken about it with Seamus [Coleman],” Dewsbury-Hall told evertontv.

“I told him where my head is at and that is that I see myself as English and the biggest dream of mine would be to play for England.

“It would be unfair of me to keep saying, ‘I want to play for the Republic of Ireland’, when that’s probably not what I want to do, as much as I respect Irish people, their fans and the way they are. It just wouldn’t feel right for me.

I want to give myself a chance of playing for England, which is a lifelong dream.

“I feel like now there’s a great opportunity for me, in terms of playing at a massive club that’s on the up, I’m trying to play regular football here. Then it’s just down to me.”