Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 16 January 2022
Advertisement

Kilcoo defend 2019 Ulster title with impressive 16-point win over Derrygonnelly Harps

The sides battled it out for Ulster honours at the Athletic Grounds.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 7:06 PM
50 minutes ago 1,045 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5656236
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilcoo 3-10

Derrygonnelly Harps 0-3

Declan Bogue reports at the Athletic Grounds 

KILCOO DEFENDED THEIR Ulster title, last played for in the winter of 2019 when they were in control from start to finish of their Ulster final against Derrygonnelly Harps. A 16-point margin at the end wasn’t even mildly flattering.

The Fermanagh champions decided to string a load of big bodies across their own 45 metre line and allow Kilcoo to play about with the ball at midfield.

They were cute enough to not waste any ball and went ten minutes punctuated by the water break without a score. But such a method requires huge concentration and a lazy dunt into Miceal Rooney’s back gave Paul Devlin a tap over free.

From the resultant kickout, Aaron Branagan hoovered up the break ball. It was worked through the hands after a dash by Ceilum Doherty, with Conor Laverty executing a clever reverse pass to set up Daryl Branagan straight in front of goal. He even had time to dummy two defenders before picking his spot in the net beyond goalkeeper Johnny McGurn.

It left the score 1-4 to 0-2, Paul Devlin piling on another before the break, with Ryan Jones’ two from play Derrygonnelly’s only response.

Derrygonnelly got nothing from three successive speculative balls into the Kilcoo square with goalkeeper Niall Kane covering himself in glory in the third quarter. Indeed, the only score in that period came from Kilcoo’s Paul Devlin from play.

A second goal came on 54 minutes, a high ball in and Conor Laverty put Aaron Jones in just enough trouble to get a loose ball for Ceilum Doherty to slot home. Another followed two minutes from time when a big break yielded a Shealin Johnston goal to really underline the rout.

Scorers for Kilcoo: P Devlin (0-5, 3f), D Branagan, M Rooney, S Johnston (1-0 each), M Rooney (0-2), R McEvoy (0-2f), N Kane (0-1f)

Scorers for Derrygonnelly Harps: R Jones (0-2), C Jones (0-1f)

Derrygonnelly Harps: J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones ; O Smyth, D Cassidy, Lee Jones; Stephen McGullion, R Jones; E McHugh, G Jones, Leigh Jones; Shane McGullion, C Jones, G McKenna

Subs: C Burns for Smyth (41m), G McGovern for Leigh Jones (47m), Rian McGovern for Lee Jones (55m), Ronan McGovern for G McKenna (58m), P Ward for Garvan Jones (59m)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, A Branagan; M Rooney, D Branagan, E Branagan; D Ward, Aaron Morgan; C Doherty, J Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, R Johnston, P Devlin

Subs: Anthony Morgan for R Johnston (52m), Aidan Branagan for Ward, F McGreevy for Laverty (57m), P Greenan for Aaron Morgan (59m), S Óg McCusker for S Johnston (61m)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie