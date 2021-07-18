Flynn on fire as Kildare seal return to first Leinster final since 2017

Kildare 2-14

Westmeath 0-18

KILDARE ARE BACK in their first Leinster final since 2017 after a hard-fought two-point win over Westmeath in a cracking semi-final clash.

In the second year of his reign, Jack O’Connor has guided the Lilywhites to the provincial decider, which arrives on the back of a league campaign where they sealed a return to the top flight.

At this stage of last year’s campaign, Kildare shipped five second-half goals in a remarkable collapse against Meath. This time around Jimmy Hyland and Daniel Flynn struck for a pair of goals inside three minutes that pushed them into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Flynn was at his devastating best here, creating Hyland’s goal before steaming through for his three-pointer moments later. That left Kildare 2-11 to 0-11 ahead and they sat back in the final quarter, inviting Westmeath onto them.

The Lake County outscored their opponents by 0-8 to 0-3 after the 48th minute, but they were guilty of a host of poor wides. Realistically, most of them were potshots from outside the scoring zone.

Johnstownbridge man Flynn was a late introduction to Kildare’s starting team after he returned to full fitness, giving them a formidable presence at full-forward.

They did lose sharpshooter Darragh Kirwan, who dropped out of the squad, with Conor Hartley also reverting to the bench. Alex Beirne arrived onto the half-forward line.

Both sides dropped bodies back behind the ball, but it was a good open game of football with plenty of attacking talent on show. Westmeath’s pace saw them cut through to create scoring chances and win a number frees around the D.

By half-time John Heslin had four pointed frees to his name, in addition to one from play.

With Heslin at full-forward and Ger Egan alongside him, it gave Westmeath a strong spine to their attack. The left-footed inside forward Lorcan Dolan looked lively when the ball went inside and he sent over two from play and a mark, while Ronan Daly pulled the strings on the half-forward line.

Kildare were happy to clip over booming scores in a wind-assisted first-half. Neil Flynn helped himself to six points, but the Lilywhites lost Kevin Feely to a knee injury just before the break.

Westmeath's Sam Duncan tackles Kevin Feely of Kildare. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

It was a major blow for Jack O’Connor and Feely, who is a physio himself, looked in pain after a clash of bodies with Heslin. He immediately signalled to the bench that his day was over.

Kildare twice went close to adding a goal. Kevin Flynn put on the afterburners at left the entire Westmeath defence in his wake, only to drill his strike off the post above the cross bar. Eoin Doyle burst through and tried to find Daniel Flynn with a handpass, when going for goal himself was the better option.

The Lilywhites finally got their goal in the 44th minute. Kevin Flynn drove forward and fed his namesake Daniel to the right of the posts inside the 14m line. Instead of shooting, the 2018 All-Star nominee played a low pass across the goals that Jimmy Hyland turned into the net.

Three minutes later, Kildare raised their second green flag. They drew the Westmeath defence out to the corner before Daniel Flynn took a pass on the run. He burst through the non-existent Westmeath defence and rolled it into the bottom corner.

That left Kildare 2-11 to 0-11 in front. They lost Eoin Doyle to what looked like a hamstring tear shortly afterwards.

Westmeath responded well to the concession of the two goals, creating goal chances for Lorcan Dolan and Heslin. Dolan fired his shot over, while Heslin forced an excellent save from Mark Donnellan.

When Sam McCartan stroked over the resultant 45, Westmeath were back within three by the second water break.

James Dolan surged forward and took his point when Westmeath had runners ahead of him. At the far end, Neil Flynn set-up a fisted Aaron Masterson score and then stroked over a close-ranger free.

Loran Dolan brought his tally to five after good approach play by O’Toole, leaving three between the sides as we entered the final 10 minutes. A booming effort from sub Darren Giles and a Heslin free that snuck just inside the post left the Lake County a point behind.

But Jack Cooney’s men were guilty of 10 second-half wides which ultimately cost them. Shane O’Sullivan arrived off the bench to kick the insurance score for Kildare before time ran out on Westmeath’s season.

Scorers for Kildare: Neil Flynn 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 45), Daniel Flynn and Jimmy Hyland 1-1 each, Aaron Masterson, Kevin Feely, Fergal Conway, Shane O’Sullivan and Alex Beirne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: John Heslin 0-8 (0-7f), Lorcan Dolan 0-5 (0-1m), James Dolan, Ger Egan, David Lynch, Darren Giles and Sam McCartan (0-1 45) 0-1 each.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge), 4. Eoin Doyle (Naas), 2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

6. David Hyland (Athy), 7. Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield), 5. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy), 9. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

25. Alex Beirne (Naas), 11. Fergal Conway (Celbridge), 12. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields), 21. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge), 15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs

18. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields) for Feely (inj, 33)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

17. Darragh Malone (Allenwood) for Houlihan (ht)

20. Shane O’Sullivan (Claonadh) for McCormack (ht)

13. Paddy McDermott (Naas) for Doyle (inj, 52)

19. Brian McLoughlin (Claonadh) for Hyland (68)

Westmeath

1. Jason Daly (St Loman’s)

3. Kevin McGuire (capt, Caulry), 4. Boidu Sayeh (Rosemount), 17. Jack Smith (Skerries Harps)

5. James Dolan (Garrycastle), 6. Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham), 7. Sam McCartan (St Loman’s)

9. Sam Duncan (Milltownpass), 10. Denis Corroon (Mullingar Shamrocks)

8. Ray Connellan (Athlone), 12. David Lynch (St Malachy’s), 15. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s)

13. Lorcan Dolan (Castledaly), 14. John Heslin (St Loman’s), 11. Ger Egan (Tyrrellspass)

Subs

18. Darren Giles (Coralstown Kinnegad) for Sayeh (46)

20. Fola Ayorinde (St Loman’s Mullingar) for Corroon (51)

19. Tommy McDaniel (Castleknock) for Connellan (62)

22. Nigel Harte (Tyrrellspass) fo McCartan (72)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)