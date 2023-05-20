Kilkenny close in on Leinster final return with victory over Dublin

Kilkenny 0-27

Dublin 0-21

KILKENNY KEPT THEIR grip on the Leinster title as a strong finish helped them get past a stubborn Dublin challenge.

Six unanswered points in the latter stages of the second half gave Derek Lyng’s side an unassailable lead at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The run, which was scored by TJ Reid (0-2, frees), Richie Reid, Eoin Cody, Adrian Mullen and Paddy Deegan, pushed the Cats eight points clear of their rivals with the end of normal time looming.

It was a disappointing end for Dublin, who looked sharp from the off and took the game to their hosts.

The visitors were quick out of the blocks and moved into a three-point lead inside the opening 11 minutes, 0-4 to 0-1, Donal Burke doing most of the damage with three frees.

The Cats looked a little sluggish in the opening stages, but began to work their way back into the fray. Mossy Keoghan and the impressive David Blanchfield led the way, the latter scoring a point before embarking on a long solo that ended with a Paddy Deegan point to level matters by the 14th minute.

That score marked a change in Kilkenny’s fortunes, but they couldn’t shake Dublin off. Donal Burke, Conor Donohoe, Mark Grogan and Cian Boland all raised white flags, but Tom Phelan and TJ Reid (three frees) kept Kilkenny on level terms.

The final five minutes marked a change in Kilkenny’s form as they raised the tempo and kicked on. With Blanchfield and Darragh Corcoran leading the way from the half-back line they began to dominate possession, resulting in points for Reid (0-2), Cody and Billy Ryan.

Dublin ended a 14-minute barren spell with a Grogan point, but a superb score following a long burst forward from corner-back Mikey Butler ensured Derek Lyng’s side had a four-point cushion at the break, 0-13 to 0-9.

Advertisement

Dublin did close the gap to a point after the restart, Donal Burke chipping in with two points, but Kilkenny hit back almost immediately, Tom Phelan, Reid (free) and Martin Keoghan restoring their interval cushion – they never let Dublin get any closer.

The Dubs did close the gap late on, sub Dara Purcell sniping two good points, but with Billy Drennan coming off the bench to add his name to the scoresheet Kilkenny never looked in danger of being caught.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-10 (10f), Tom Phelan, Paddy Deegan 0-3 each, Martin Keoghan, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody 0-2 each, Mikey Butler, David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Billy Ryan, Billy Drennan (1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-10 (8f), Mark Grogan, Danny Sutcliffe, Dara Purcell 0-2 each, Eoghan O’Donnell, Conor Donohoe, Daire Gray, Cian Boland, Sean Currie 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Mikey Butler, 3. Huw Lawlor, 4. Tommy Walsh

5. David Blanchfield, 6. Richie Reid, 7. Darragh Corcoran

8. Adrian Mullen, 9. Paddy Deegan

10. Tom Phelan, 11. John Donnelly, 12. Billy Ryan

13. Martin Keoghan, 14. TJ Reid, 15. Eoin Cody

Substitutes:

23. Walter Walsh for Ryan, 53 mins

24. Cian Kenny for Phelan, 57 mins

19. Padraig Walsh for Corcoran, 61 mins

18. Cillian Buckley for R Reid, 64 mins

26. Billy Drennan for TJ Reid, 70 mins

Dublin

1. Sean Brennan

2. Paddy Doyle

3. Eoghan O’Donnell

4. Paddy Smyth

5. Conor Donohoe

6. Conor Burke

7. Daire Gray

8. Mark Grogan

9. Chris O’Leary

10. Danny Sutcliffe

11. Donal Burke

12. Cian Boland

13. Sean Currie

14. Cian O’Sullivan

15. Paul Crummey

Substitutes:

18. James Madden for Gray, 46 mins

22. Alex Considine for Crummey, 48 mins

17. John Bellew for Grogan, 60 mins

24. Dara Purcell for Donohoe, 63 mins

20. Darragh Power for O’Sullivan, 67 mins

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).