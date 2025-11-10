New Kilkenny camogie management team proposed after Shefflin exit

THE KILKENNY CAMOGIE executive have proposed a new senior management team for ratification following the departure of Tommy Shefflin.
Shefflin stepped down last month, after one season in charge in which he guided Kilkenny to Leinster championship success and an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance.
Jimmy Meagher, David Dowling, Eoin Murphy, Kieran Brennan, Stephen Farrell and James Kelly (lead strength and conditioning coach) are in line to succeed the Ballyhale Shamrocks man, brother of Henry Shefflin.
“Kilkenny Camogie Executive are delighted to put forward Jimmy Meagher (St Lachtain’s), David Dowling (Tullaroan), Eoin Murphy (Conahy Shamrocks), Kieran Brennan (James Stephens), Stephen Farrell (St Lachtain’s) & Strength Conditioning Lead Coach – James Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels) as the Senior Camogie Management team for ratification at their next County Board Meeting
“Best of luck for the 2026 season.”
Former manager Tommy Shefflin. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO
Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Shefflin previously served as a selector under Brian Dowling, involved for two All-Ireland titles and two Leinster championships across four years.
Having succeeded Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere as manager ahead of the 2025 season, Shefflin has been thanked for “contributing greatly to Kilkenny camogie” and for his “his commitment and unwavering dedication” on Noreside.
After Tipperary ended their O’Duffy Cup bid at the last eight stage, Kilkenny now look to bounce back under new management.
