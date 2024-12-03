Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Fogarty retires from inter-county game

KILKENNY ALL-IRELAND winning hurler Conor Fogarty has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

Fogarty has been involved with the senior squad for 14 seasons, first joining in 2011 as a 20-year-old.

During a brilliant career, Fogarty won nine Leinster titles, five National League titles and four All-Ireland titles.

Advertisement

He first emerged in 2007 in the Kilkenny minor squad, before winning Leinster and All-Ireland minor titles the following year at left half-back. He followed that up by picking up a Leinster U21 medal in 2009.

The Erin’s Own Castlecomer player also won three Walsh Cup medals, along with a Leinster intermediate hurling title in 2009.

Kilkenny’s Conor Fogarty and TJ Reid celebrate after the 2024 Leinster hurling final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Conor whose contributions to Kilkenny hurling have been significant,” said Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng.

“His humble attitude demonstrated his strong work ethic and discipline, and he played a pivotal role in Kilkenny’s successes down through the years. Conor will be greatly missed and I wish him all the best as he enters retirement.”

Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty and Jackie Tyrrell celebrate after the final whistle of the 2014 All-Ireland final replay. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Kilkenny county board chairman PJ Kenny also paid tribute to Fogarty.

“On behalf of Kilkenny GAA, I would like to thank Conor for so many great years in the black & amber. Renowned for his skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport, Conor represented Kilkenny and his club Erin’s Own with pride and led by example.

“Conor leaves us with many great memories and I wish him all the best for the future.”