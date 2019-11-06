Suspension upheld for Kilkenny's Hogan after All-Ireland final red card

THE GAA’S CENTRAL Hearings Committee have upheld the ban handed out to Kilkenny hurler Richie Hogan after his red card in their All-Ireland final loss to Tipperary.

Hogan was sent-off by referee James Owens just before half-time of the decider in August following a late, high challenge on Tipperary defender Cathal Barrett.

The decision sparked debate with Kilkenny protesting and they opted to request a hearing rather than accept the proposed one-match penalty which was handed out by the GAA’s Competitions Control Committee.

The hearing took place on Monday night with the CHC finding the infraction ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent’ proven and imposed the one-match ban which will apply to Kilkenny’s opening league fixture in 2020.

Hogan has the option of appealing the decision to Central Appeals Committee.

Speaking a few days after the game which Kilkenny ultimately lost 3-25 to 0-20, Hogan criticised the decision and stated there is ‘absolutely no way’ he should have been dismissed after the incident.

