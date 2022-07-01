Padraig Walsh starts for Kilkenny and Richie Hogan makes bench

BRIAN CODY HAS reinstalled Padraig Walsh to the Kilkenny team at centre-forward for Saturday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final with Clare.

Walsh is one of two changes to the team. He replaces Richie Leahy, while Conor Browne comes in for Conor Fogarty at centre-field.

Notably, former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan makes the bench and will wear number 26.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 9. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own), 13. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

10. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

The Kilkenny team to play Clare in All Ireland Semi-Final has been named. pic.twitter.com/n0ncrRRih9 — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) July 1, 2022

