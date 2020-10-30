Kilkenny confirm team to face Dublin in Leinster semi-final

Leinster Hurling S/F - Kilkenny Team Vs Dublin pic.twitter.com/LXkVFt2fOi— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) October 30, 2020
KILKENNY HAVE NAMED two Championship debutants in their side to face Dublin in this Saturday’s Leinster Hurling Championship semi-final.
Eoin Cody and Ciaran Wallace will feature from the outset in the game, which gets underway at 3.45pm in Croke Park.
The team features five changes in total from last year’s All-Ireland final, which saw Brian Cody’s men defeated against Tipperary by a score of 3-25 to 0-20.
Kilkenny team to face Dublin:
1. Eoin Murphy
2. Conor Delaney
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Ciaran Wallace
5. Padraig Walsh
6. Paddy Deegan
7. Richie Reid
8. Cillian Buckley
9. Conor Fogarty
10. John Donnelly
11. TJ Reid
12. Walter Walsh
13. Billy Ryan
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Eoin Cody.
Subs:
16. Darren Brennan
17. Paul Murphy
18. Joey Holden
19. Tommy Walsh
20. Conor Browne
21. Alan Murphy
22. Richie Leahy
23. Martin Keoghan
24. Richie Hogan
25. Ger Aylward
26. Liam Blanchfield
