Friday 30 October 2020
Kilkenny confirm team to face Dublin in Leinster semi-final

Eoin Cody and Ciaran Wallace are among the players that have been given the nod.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Oct 2020, 5:16 PM
KILKENNY HAVE NAMED two Championship debutants in their side to face Dublin in this Saturday’s Leinster Hurling Championship semi-final.

Eoin Cody and Ciaran Wallace will feature from the outset in the game, which gets underway at 3.45pm in Croke Park.

The team features five changes in total from last year’s All-Ireland final, which saw Brian Cody’s men defeated against Tipperary by a score of 3-25 to 0-20.

Kilkenny team to face Dublin:

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Conor Delaney
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Ciaran Wallace

5. Padraig Walsh
6. Paddy Deegan
7. Richie Reid

8. Cillian Buckley
9. Conor Fogarty

10. John Donnelly
11. TJ Reid
12. Walter Walsh

13. Billy Ryan
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Eoin Cody.

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan 
17. Paul Murphy 
18. Joey Holden 
19. Tommy Walsh
20. Conor Browne 
21. Alan Murphy 
22. Richie Leahy 
23. Martin Keoghan 
24. Richie Hogan 
25. Ger Aylward 
26. Liam Blanchfield 

