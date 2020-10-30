Kilkenny confirm team to face Dublin in Leinster semi-final

Leinster Hurling S/F - Kilkenny Team Vs Dublin pic.twitter.com/LXkVFt2fOi — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) October 30, 2020

KILKENNY HAVE NAMED two Championship debutants in their side to face Dublin in this Saturday’s Leinster Hurling Championship semi-final.

Eoin Cody and Ciaran Wallace will feature from the outset in the game, which gets underway at 3.45pm in Croke Park.

The team features five changes in total from last year’s All-Ireland final, which saw Brian Cody’s men defeated against Tipperary by a score of 3-25 to 0-20.

Kilkenny team to face Dublin:

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Conor Delaney

3. Huw Lawlor

4. Ciaran Wallace

5. Padraig Walsh

6. Paddy Deegan

7. Richie Reid

8. Cillian Buckley

9. Conor Fogarty

10. John Donnelly

11. TJ Reid

12. Walter Walsh

13. Billy Ryan

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Eoin Cody.

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan

17. Paul Murphy

18. Joey Holden

19. Tommy Walsh

20. Conor Browne

21. Alan Murphy

22. Richie Leahy

23. Martin Keoghan

24. Richie Hogan

25. Ger Aylward

26. Liam Blanchfield