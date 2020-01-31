This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Richie Hogan returns for Cats as Cody makes three changes for Carlow

Throw-in at Netwatch Cullen Park is at 2pm this Sunday.

By Gavan Casey Friday 31 Jan 2020, 10:57 PM
Richie Hogan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RICHIE HOGAN, JAMES Maher and Bill Sheehan have all been included in Kilkenny’s team to play Carlow in round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League, Group B.

Brian Cody has made three changes to his side which saw off Dublin last week, with Hogan replacing Niall Brassil in the full-forward line and Ger Aylward moving to the left corner. Sheehan takes his place to the right of Aylward and Hogan, with Billy Ryan moving back to right half-forward in place of John Donnelly who was in Fitzgibbon Cup action for DCU midweek.

James Maher starts at left half-forward in place of the suspended Richie Leahy.

Throw-in at Netwatch Cullen Park is at 2pm.

Kilkenny (v Carlow)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Ciarán Wallace (Erin’s Own)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

5. Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)
6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
12. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
14. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)
15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)
17. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
18. Aidan Nolan (Dicksboro)
19. Tom Kenny (Dicksboro)
20. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
21. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)
22. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)
23. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
25. Tadhg O’Dwyer (James Stephens)

