Noone sisters power Kilkerrin-Clonberne to their eighth consecutive Connacht title

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 3-21

St. Brigid’s 0-9

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE DELIVERED a record equalling eighth consecutive AIB Connacht senior club championship in Castlerea on Sunday as three goals shared between the Noone sisters saw the Galway side run out comfortable winners against their Roscommon opposition.

Player of the match Eva Noone got the first green flag on 12 minutes before setting up Lynsey for a second nine minutes later. The latter profited from a turnover to send the third into the net on the three-quarter mark.

This was St. Brigid’s first provincial final appearance since 2012 and their efforts were better than the final scoreline suggested. The Roscommon champions did play two sweepers back to try close out space but their opponents’ experience was the difference.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead by seven minutes with Niamh Divilly, Louise Ward, Chloe Miskell and Eva Noone on target before Kate Nolan got St. Brigid’s first from a ninth minute free.

However, the Galway champions gained a cushion when after another point, Eva Noone finished a four-player move, started by Chloe Costello’s interception, for the first goal. A Miskell point made it 1-6 to 0-1 on 13 minutes.

The teams shared the next six scores evenly with sisters Marian and Kate Nolan (2) contributing the St. Brigid’s scores. But after points the three Divillys (Niamh, Siobhán and Olivia), a rebound off the upright led to Eva passing across for Lynsey’s first goal.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne led 2-11 to 0-7 at half-time as Eva Noone and Miskell contributed for the winners. St. Brigid’s keeper Caoimhe O’Reilly also delivered two great saves but they finished positively through Kate and Marian Nolan, and Ciara Walsh.

Niall Mackey’s team needed a strong third quarter but the first three scores went against them thanks to Eva Noone, Miskell and Niamh Divilly. Claire Grehan, an All-Ireland junior winner with Roscommon in 2001, ended St. Brigid’s drought on 38 minutes.

Kate Nolan added a free on 44 minutes as the green and red trailed 2-16 to 0-9, with Eva and Lynsey Noone registering for Kilkerrin-Clonberne. The challengers wouldn’t score again.

After O’Reilly’s restart was won by Siobhán Divilly on 45 minutes, she fed Lynsey Noone who lobbed the keeper for Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s third goal.

A 10th provincial crown was secure and they finished with three Eva Noone scores along with Olivia Divilly and Miskell to set up an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Waterford’s Comeragh Rangers.

Scorers for Kilkerrin-Clonberne: E Noone (1-8, 3f); L Noone 2-1; C Miskell (0-5, 0-1pen); N Divilly 0-3; O Divilly 0-2; L Ward, S Divilly 0-1 each.

Scorers for St. Brigid’s: K Nolan 0-5 (5f); M Nolan 0-2; C Grehan, C Walsh 0-1 each.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne

L Murphy; L Finnegan, S Gormally, K Mee; C Costello, N Ward, N Divilly; L Ward, S Divilly; O Divilly, H Noone, Aisling Madden; E Noone, C Miskell, L Noone.

Subs: E Hynes for Costello (45), A Shaughnessy for L Noone (50), S Fahy for Finnegan (50), C Boyle for S Divilly (55), Aoibhinn Madden for Mee (55).

St Brigid’s

C O’Reilly; S Francis, K Sammon, A Minnock; A Lennon, A McGrath, S O’Hara; R Lennon, A Curran; C Grehan, M Nolan, C Walsh; A Nugent, K Nolan, S O’Rourke.

Subs: L Sheffield for Walsh (46), J Hughes for Francis (50).

Referee: G Chapman (Sligo).