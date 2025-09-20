Éire Óg through to Clare SHC final while Kilmacud and Cuala advance in Dublin SFC

THREE LATE POINTS from placed balls from Danny Russell helped Éire Óg edge out local rivals Kilmaley 1-14 to 1-12 and win through to the Clare SHC final for the first time since 2022.

Éire Óg had led by five points in the second half in a tight, low-scoring derby, but Kilmaley fought back and a Conor Cleary goal put them a point up with the game heading into its final 10 minutes.

Then Russell stepped up to fire the final three points of the contest and secure victory for Éire Óg at Cusack Park.

Darren Moroney had given Éire Óg an ideal start when he goaled within seconds of the throw-in, having been set up by David Reidy. Yet by half-time free taker Mike O’Malley, who finished with 0-7, had nudged Kilmaley a point up, 0-7 to 1-3.

The contest, played in challenging conditions, continued to be tightly fought until it was decided by Russell’s late flurry.

Éire Óg now face either Ballyea or Clooney-Quin in the county final in two weeks’ time.

Shane Walsh kicked four two-pointers as Kilmacud Crokes swept Lucan Sarsfields aside on their way to the semi-finals of the Dublin SFC.

Last year’s beaten finalists were 10 points clear at half-time and a goal from Walsh shortly after half-time put the contest at Parnell Park beyond any lingering doubt.

Walsh concluded the scoring in the 60th minute with a free, to bring his personal tally to 1-11 as Crokes ran out winners by 1-21 to 0-5.

Defending Dublin and All-Ireland champions Cuala also progressed to the semi-finals thanks to an emphatic win over Clontarf, 4-20 to 0-12.

The Dalkey side played against the wind in the first half but were 2-5 to 0-6 ahead at the break, with Cillian Dunne and Con O’Callaghan raising green flags.

Second half goals from Conor Groarke and Charlie McMorrow helped Cuala to a 20-point win.

In Dublin’s remaining quarter finals, Ballyboden St Enda’s take on Castleknock while northside rivals Ballymun Kickhams and Na Fianna face off tomorrow.

In the Mayo SFC quarter-finals there were wins for Westport, who fought back from eight points down in the second half to beat Breaffy by 2-16 to 1-16, and Ballina Stephenites who beat Ballaghaderreen 1-14 to 2-7.

*****

Clare SHC quarter-final:

Éire Og 1-14 Kilmaley 1-12

Dublin SFC quarter-finals:

Kilmacud Crokes 1-21 Lucan Sarsfields 0-5

Cuala 4-20 Clontarf 0-12

Mayo SFC quarter-finals:

Westport 2-16 Breaffy 1-16

Ballina Stephenites 1-14 Ballaghaderreen 2-7