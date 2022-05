Manchester City beat Liverpool to the Premier League title by what margin? Goal difference One point

Two points Three points

Which county will defending champions Kilkenny face in the Leinster senior hurling championship final following last weekend's results? Galway Wexford

Dublin Westmeath

Katie Taylor has been linked with a Croke Park fight against Holly Holm, but what age is the American? 37 38

39 40

Who finished second behind Max Verstappen in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday? Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz George Russell

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly trained with which team this week as he eyes a return to the NFL? New England Patriots Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders

Who did Robbie Henshaw say he took inspiration from in Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse? Tiger Woods Tom Brady

Michael Jordan Lionel Messi

Seamus Power has moved into the top 40 in the world rankings after tying for ninth at the PGA Championship. What score did he finish on in Tulsa? -1 -2

-3 -4

Galway footballer Áine McDonagh is set for a move to which AFLW side? Essendon Port Adelaide

Hawthorn Sydney

CJ Hamilton received his first call-up to the Ireland squad on Wednesday. Which club does the winger play for? Barnsley Birmingham City

Blackpool Bristol City