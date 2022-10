Dublin teenager Sinclair Armstrong made his full Championship debut during the week. What age is he? 16 17

18 19

Ireland this week reached the T20 World Cup Super 12s after a stunning win over West Indies. Who captained the side? Paul Stirling Gareth Delany

Andy Balbirnie Barry McCarthy

Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'Or Feminin on Monday, but who finished as the runner-up? Beth Mead Sam Kerr

Ada Hegerberg Lucy Bronze

Anthony Nash announced his retirement from club hurling during the week. How many All-Stars did he win? 1 2

3 4

Former boxer Bernard Dunne was recently confirmed as the new high-performance director of which country? Ireland USA

Tahiti India

Shelbourne beat Waterford at the weekend to reach their first FAI Cup final since when? 2011 2012

2013 2014

Ballyhale Shamrocks overcame James Stephens to win the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship. How many titles in a row have they claimed now? 3 4

5 6

Who scored two tries as Munster defeated the Bulls 31-17 on Saturday? Joey Carbery Tadhg Beirne

Gavin Coombes Jeremy Loughman

How many medals did Ireland win at this week's Women’s European Championships? 5 6

7 8