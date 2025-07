Who scored England's final penalty in the shootout as they knocked Sweden out of the Euros? Michelle Agyemang Grace Clinton

Lucy Bronze Chloe Kelly

How many Irish players have been named to start for the Lions this weekend? 7 8

9 15

Which of these rappers has become a co-owner of Swansea? Snoop Dogg Dr Dre

Mo Chara from Kneecap Missy Elliott

CJ Fulton has made Irish basketball history after featuring for which NBA team? Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves

Who scored the crucial goal for Shelbourne at Windsor Park as they advanced in the Champions League qualifiers? Ali Coote Mipo Odubeko

Sean Boyd Harry Wood

This week, Ben Healy became the first Irish cyclist to take the coveted Yellow Jersey since which rider? Nicolas Roche Stephen Roche

Paul Kimmage Dan Martin

Rory McIlroy narrowly fell short at the Scottish Open. Which player triumphed at the event? Marco Penge Nicolai Hojgaard

Chris Gotterup Matt Fitzpatrick

Last weekend, Donegal beat Meath to reach the All-Ireland football final for the first time in how many years? 9 10

11 12

Which of these players scored two tries in Ireland's comprehensive win over Portugal? Alex Kendellen Tommy O’Brien

Calvin Nash Ciarán Frawley