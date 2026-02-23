Mayo hopeful to have AFL-bound McDonald for 2026 championship after dream debut

MAYO MANAGER ANDY Moran has hailed the performance of teen star Kobe McDonald after his stunning senior debut, and says they’re hopeful to have the Crossmolina forward involved for their championship campaign.

McDonald scored 1-4 off the bench, including one two-pointer, to help Mayo to victory over Monaghan. He was introduced for Darragh Beirne in the 52nd minute and built up an impressive tally from just five possessions in the closing stages of the game.

The 18-year-old has signed a rookie AFL deal with St Kilda and is expected to link up with the club Down Under after completing his Leaving Cert this year. Speaking to RTÉ’s Sunday Sport after the game in Clones, Moran was asked if there is a possibility that McDonald could be around until the end of July.

'It was a phenomenal impact. He's obviously such a talent. He's the type of superstar that Mayo really need'

Whelan and McGinley on Kobe McDonald's stunning cameo in Mayo's easy win over Monaghan

📺Watch League Sunday on RTÉ2 & the RTÉplayer pic.twitter.com/OAr542ypZY — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 22, 2026

“Oh yeah, I think Crossmolina are hoping to have him in September, hopefully for the summer. He’ll probably head off then.”

Moran previously said that Mayo will be handling McDonald’s development carefully as he is still a student with Gortnor Abbey, but he revealed on Sunday that the youngster wanted to be part of the squad for this Division 1 outing.

“Kobe lost a Connacht C final for Gortnor Abbey last week and he came straight in on Wednesday.

“He wanted to play, he wanted to be part of the squad, trained Friday and came with us last night. He wasn’t here to make up the numbers.

“The guys will tell you from the locals that he’s been doing this for a couple of years now in Mayo. But it’s a big step up today and you’re saying I was a marksman, I never did anything like that at 18 years of age.

“There’s a big difference and he’s honestly just a great fella. He wants to learn and he wants to be part of the team, so it’s no surprise to us that he’d come out and perform like that.”

McDonald’s dream debut also featured RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday show last night. Enda McGinley labelled him a “phenomenal talent” with Ciarán Whelan echoing those views.

“He is obviously such a talent. He is the type of superstar Mayo really need and he can add so much to them, the type of superstar we want in our games.

“You can’t stand in the young kid’s way and he has to make decisions that are right for him but I’d say everyone in Mayo would love to think that he would be wearing that green and red jersey for years to come because the impact he made today was just phenomenal.”

McGinley added:

“You want to protect a young player like that, protect him from the hype, and then you throw him on and he goes and does that. For Andy Moran, there is no protecting now.

“To be fair, the freedom he seems to play in and the photo of the wristband he was wearing had legacy on it. It’s a big pressure to put on his shoulders but it’s fantastic for us as supporters. You have to love seeing talent like that.”