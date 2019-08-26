This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 26 August, 2019
Koepka pips McIlroy for PGA Player of the Year prize

The award goes to the player with the best scoring average across the year.

By AFP Monday 26 Aug 2019, 9:35 PM
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka after yesterday's Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Image: John Adams
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka after yesterday's Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka after yesterday's Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Image: John Adams

WORLD NUMBER ONE Brooks Koepka was named PGA of America Player of the Year for a second straight year earlier today.

Koepka, who successfully defended his PGA Championship crown this year, edged out Rory McIlroy for the honour despite the Northern Ireland star’s win in the PGA Tour Championship on Sunday.

McIlroy, who pocketed $15 million for his win at East Lake in Atlanta, earned the PGA’s prestigious Vardon Trophy for a third time. 

The Vardon Trophy is awarded to the player with the best scoring average across the year.

As well as his PGA Championship repeat in May, Koepka’s year included victories in The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. 

The four-time major winner also topped the season money list and was fourth in the Vardon Trophy standings.

Koepka missed out on the opportunity to crown his season with victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday after stumbling on his final round.

The 29-year-old from Florida led by one shot heading into the fourth round, but posted a two-over-par 72 over the final 18 holes as McIlroy surged to victory.

© – AFP 2019

