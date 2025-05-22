Olav Kooij turns on the speed to take Giro sprint, Sam Bennett finishes 11th

DUTCH SPRINTER OLAV Kooij won the dash to the line at Viadana on Thursday after a powerful lead out from teammate Wout Van Aert to take stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia.

Casper van Uden and Ben Turner rounded out the podium, as the sprinters took the spotlight from the overall title pretenders.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett was 11th. He is now 145th overall.

⏪ The @continentaltire Ultimo Kilometro#GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/rajA4xzCZ4 — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 22, 2025

The peloton rolled out of the start in Modena, birthplace of car-maker Enzo Ferrari, in first gear at the start of a stage designed for a showdown finale between pure sprinters.

The 172km race was decided by the sharp final corner less than 400m from the line as the riders immediately behind Visma’s Van Aert on the bend took the top places.

“We were waiting for this one, we couldn’t have hoped for better conditions and my team did a fantastic job,” said Kooij.

“We studied that corner.”

Mads Pedersen kept the sprint jersey as he finished fourth.

Alpecin’s Australian speed specialist Kaden Groves, winner of the last pure sprint finish, in Naples in stage six, was fifth.

Young French sprinter Paul Magnier lost his chain and was in tears, as sprint opportunities are rare on this hilly 2025 Giro.

A minor crash near the finish neutralised the times for the overall standings. Del Toro leads by 33 seconds from his UAE Team Emirates team-mate Juan Ayuso. Bahrain-Victorious rider Antonio Tiberi is in third.

Three days of rain are forecast for the rest of this second week with a hilly stage and flat one and a mountain run coming up.

The final week of the Giro will be decisive.

Stage 16 has five Alpine mountains for the peloton to enjoy. Stage 20 ends with a gruelling ascent of the Colle delle Finestre to the Sestriere ski resort, the moment when the overall winner is likely to emerge.

– © AFP 2025