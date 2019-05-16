Koepka grabs command of PGA Championship as Bethpage hurts Lowry and Woods

BROOKS KOEPKA MADE a mockery of the ‘extremely difficult’ warning signs around Bethpage Black as he blitzed his way to an early four-shot lead with a sublime 63 on day one of this year’s PGA Championship.

The holder of the Wanamaker Trophy went bogey-free, never looking back after birdying his first (the 1oth hole) with a sensational 40-foot putt. He birdied either side of the turn and by the time he was through 18 holes he had posted a target of -7, with Tommy Fleetwood currently his closest challenger on -3.

Koepka’s display drew the spotlight away from Tiger Woods. The Masters winner suffered a nightmare opening hole as he double-bogeyed the 10th and then notched a second +2 on 17 before finding a rhythm after the turn.

Woods followed up back-to-back birdies with an eagle on the fourth that brought him brilliantly under par. However, it was short-lived as he slipped back to +2 at the finish after three bogeys in his final four holes.

Padraig Harrington (par) and Rory McIlroy (+1) are on the course at the time of writing, but Graeme McDowell is safely in the clubhouse with par to his name. G-Mac made the turn after an excellent opening nine left him -1, before an up-and-down back nine brought four pars, three bogeys and two birdies.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

For Shane Lowry, the foreboding signs were more than credible on a tough Thursday. The Offaly man was one under through five holes, but slipped back to +2 by the turn and his second nine brought four more bogeys split by just a birdie at the sixth.

