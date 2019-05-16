This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Koepka grabs command of PGA Championship as Bethpage hurts Lowry and Woods

Koepka holds a clear four-shot lead over England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 16 May 2019, 7:29 PM
7 minutes ago 141 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4638886
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BROOKS KOEPKA MADE a mockery of the ‘extremely difficult’ warning signs around Bethpage Black as he blitzed his way to an early four-shot lead with a sublime 63 on day one of this year’s PGA Championship.

The holder of the Wanamaker Trophy went bogey-free, never looking back after birdying his first (the 1oth hole) with a sensational 40-foot putt.  He birdied either side of the turn and by the time he was through 18 holes he had posted a target of -7, with Tommy Fleetwood currently his closest challenger on -3.

Koepka’s display drew the spotlight away from Tiger Woods. The Masters winner suffered a nightmare opening hole as he double-bogeyed the 10th and then notched a second +2 on 17 before finding a rhythm after the turn.

Woods followed up back-to-back birdies with an eagle on the fourth that brought him brilliantly under par. However, it was short-lived as he slipped back to +2 at the finish after three bogeys in his final four holes.

Padraig Harrington (par) and Rory McIlroy (+1) are on the course at the time of writing, but Graeme McDowell is safely in the clubhouse with par to his name. G-Mac made the turn after an excellent opening nine left him -1, before an up-and-down back nine brought four pars, three bogeys and two birdies.

PGA: PGA Championship - Practice Round Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

For Shane Lowry, the foreboding signs were more than credible  on a tough Thursday. The Offaly man was one under through five holes, but slipped back to +2 by the turn and his second nine brought four more bogeys split by just a birdie at the sixth.

See the full, up to date leaderboard here.

