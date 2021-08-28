Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 28 August 2021
Advertisement

West Ham complete signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea

The French defender has reportedly cost the Hammers £25m.

By Press Association Saturday 28 Aug 2021, 10:01 PM
19 minutes ago 687 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5534683
Kurt Zouma tackling Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Image: PA
Kurt Zouma tackling Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Kurt Zouma tackling Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Image: PA

WEST HAM HAVE completed the signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

The France centre-half, 26, has agreed a four-year contract after joining for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £25million.

“I’m very happy and very proud,” Zouma told West Ham TV.

“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.

“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help the team do that.”

Zouma won two Premier League titles and a Champions League winners’ medal with the Blues and brings the experience Hammers boss David Moyes was looking for to strengthen his defence.

West Ham may be top of the early-season table but they have conceded five goals in their three matches so far after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Moyes was also desperate to add to his squad with the added burden of a Europa League campaign this season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Moyes said: “I am delighted to welcome Kurt to West Ham United. He is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen. He was always our first choice and I am very happy that he is now our player.

“Kurt will join a squad full of players who are hungry and ambitious. He will provide competition to our squad. He is a strong, powerful player with great experience in the Premier League while he is also at a good age for a centre-back.

“Kurt has enjoyed great success at Chelsea and I can see that he is determined to continue being successful here at the London Stadium.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie