BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 16 September 2020
Advertisement

Racing 92's Kurtley Beale banned for Clermont clash – and potential semi-final against Leinster

The Wallaby has received a three-week suspension.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,228 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5206769
Kurtley Beale pictured during Racing 92's game against Montpellier last weekend.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Kurtley Beale pictured during Racing 92's game against Montpellier last weekend.
Kurtley Beale pictured during Racing 92's game against Montpellier last weekend.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

RACING 92′S AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONAL Kurtley Beale will miss the European Champions Cup quarter-final against Clermont after receiving a three-week ban today for a Top 14 red card.

Beale, 31, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on France centre Arthur Vincent in Racing 92′s victory over Montpellier on his home debut on Friday.

If Racing beat Clermont on Saturday, he will be sidelined for a semi-final the following weekend against Leinster or defending champions Saracens.

The French league’s disciplinary commission opted against the maximum six-week sanction due to the “absence of aggravating factors” and Beale’s acceptance of the blame and remorse.

Racing can appeal the decision within seven days.

© – AFP, 2020 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie