Racing 92's Kurtley Beale banned for Clermont clash – and potential semi-final against Leinster

Kurtley Beale pictured during Racing 92's game against Montpellier last weekend.

Kurtley Beale pictured during Racing 92's game against Montpellier last weekend.

RACING 92′S AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONAL Kurtley Beale will miss the European Champions Cup quarter-final against Clermont after receiving a three-week ban today for a Top 14 red card.

Beale, 31, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on France centre Arthur Vincent in Racing 92′s victory over Montpellier on his home debut on Friday.

If Racing beat Clermont on Saturday, he will be sidelined for a semi-final the following weekend against Leinster or defending champions Saracens.

The French league’s disciplinary commission opted against the maximum six-week sanction due to the “absence of aggravating factors” and Beale’s acceptance of the blame and remorse.

Racing can appeal the decision within seven days.

© – AFP, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!