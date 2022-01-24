Kurtley Beale to leave Racing 92 and return to Australia

AUSTRALIAN RUGBY STAR star Kurtley Beale is to leave Top 14 side Racing 92 and return home, a source close to the affair told AFP.

The 33-year-old utility back’s contract finishes at the end of June and he could well be set for a fourth spell with Super Rugby franchise NSW Waratahs, who have been in touch with him, AFP understands.

Beale has made no secret of his desire to play in the 2023 World Cup, which would be his fourth, having been a pivotal member of the side that reached the 2015 final.

“My goal is to play in another World Cup,” he told AFP last June. “And to do it in France would be fantastic!

“I never said I had finished with the Wallabies or Test rugby.”

The 93-times capped Beale – who has been at Racing since the 2020/21 season – won a recall to the Wallabies squad for last November’s Tests in Europe having not played for them since the 2019 World Cup.

