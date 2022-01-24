Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Kurtley Beale to leave Racing 92 and return to Australia

The 33-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play in the 2023 World Cup.

By AFP Monday 24 Jan 2022, 2:11 PM
34 minutes ago 975 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5663333
Racing's Kurtley Beale.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Racing's Kurtley Beale.
Racing's Kurtley Beale.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

AUSTRALIAN RUGBY STAR star Kurtley Beale is to leave Top 14 side Racing 92 and return home, a source close to the affair told AFP.

The 33-year-old utility back’s contract finishes at the end of June and he could well be set for a fourth spell with Super Rugby franchise NSW Waratahs, who have been in touch with him, AFP understands.

Beale has made no secret of his desire to play in the 2023 World Cup, which would be his fourth, having been a pivotal member of the side that reached the 2015 final.

“My goal is to play in another World Cup,” he told AFP last June. “And to do it in France would be fantastic!

“I never said I had finished with the Wallabies or Test rugby.”

The 93-times capped Beale – who has been at Racing since the 2020/21 season – won a recall to the Wallabies squad for last November’s Tests in Europe having not played for them since the 2019 World Cup.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie