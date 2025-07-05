Kyle Walker swaps Man City for Burnley, United make second summer signing

ENGLAND DEFENDER KYLE Walker has joined Burnley on a two-year deal.

Walker joins the newly-promoted Premier League side from Manchester City, where he had a year remaining on his contract.

He had started as club captain of City last season, but finished on loan with AC Milan and was not part of Pep Guardiola’s squad for this summer’s Club World Cup.

A move to Turf Moor reunites Walker with former Tottenham and England team-mate Scott Parker, who helped Burnley reach the top-flight with a second-place finish in last season’s Championship.

The 35-year-old said: “I’m delighted to be here. When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at.

Advertisement

“He’s done an amazing job here, guiding the Club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we’re looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.

“Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can’t wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad.”

Walker began his career with Sheffield United before switching to Tottenham and eventually joined City in a £45million [€52.15m] move in 2017, where he has gone on to make 410 English top-flight appearances.

In eight years with City, he has won 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League and was part of their treble-winning team.

Walker has also been a key cog for England having been capped 96 times.

He becomes Burnley’s fifth signing this summer as they look to strengthen for their return to the top-flight with Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana all joining, while Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards, Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony’s loan deals have all been made permanent.

Diego Leon (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Manchester United have signed Paraguay youth international Diego Leon.

The 18-year full-back becomes United’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Leon joins from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno, where he played 33 games and scored four goals.

United said on their official website: “Leon reached the age of 18 in April and as an emerging talent will be supported by our first team and the academy while he settles into life in Manchester.

“Welcome to United, Diego.”