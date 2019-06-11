This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mbappe scores 100th career goal as France reclaim top spot with comprehensive win

The PSG forward helped his side to a 4-0 result in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Andorra.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 10:39 PM
9 minutes ago 287 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4678445
It was a huge night for Kylian Mbappe
Image: AP/PA Images
It was a huge night for Kylian Mbappe
It was a huge night for Kylian Mbappe
Image: AP/PA Images

KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORED 100th goal of his senior career as he opened the scoring for France in their 4-0 win over Andorra. 

Mbappe raced clear in the 11th minute of the Euro 2020 qualifier, lifting a delicate finish over the onrushing Josep Gomes to get Les Bleus up and running. 

And it was a milestone strike for the 20-year-old, who brought up a century of goals for club and country before then turning provider for Florian Thauvin to put France 3-0 up at the interval after Wissam Ben Yedder had doubled their lead. 

Kurt Zouma added a fourth for Didier Deschamps’ on the hour mark to make sure of the result.  

In his 180 senior games, Mbappe has netted 87 times in all competitions across two seasons each with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, with Tuesday’s goal his 13th on the international stage. 

And the youngster has been even more prolific over the last year.  

He netted four times for France at the World Cup in Russia last summer, finishing two behind the tournament’s top scorer Harry Kane and level with team-mate Antoine Griezmann and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.  

Mbappe followed that by finishing as Ligue 1’s top scorer last season, racking up 33 goals for PSG, 11 better than Nicolas Pepe of Lille who finished in second.  

But Tuesday’s showing comes off the back of a rare poor showing for both Mbappe and France.  

A 2-0 loss against Turkey on Saturday saw them hit a 10-year low by not recording a single shot on target.  

In the process, Mbappe had his worst game for his nation, giving the ball away 22 times on the night.  

But the positive response against Andorra, coupled with Turkey’s loss to Iceland on Tuesday, saw France move back top of Group H on goal difference.  

They’ll be back in qualifying action on September 7 as they look to book their place at the 2020 European championships.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie