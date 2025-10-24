The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Herbert throws for three touchdowns as Chargers get the better of Vikings
JUSTIN HERBERT THREW for 227 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Los Angeles Chargers over the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 in the NFL on Thursday.
The Chargers, who had lost three of their prior four games, improved to 5-3 to move within a half-game of AFC West division leader Denver.
“Everybody executing at a high level,” Chargers receiver Keenan Allen said. “That was the goal for this week, to come out fast and then take off from there and see what we can do.”
He praised Herbert’s effort, which included 18 completions in 25 attempts.
“He was making tremendous plays, being able to avoid the sacks, getting rushed and still making incredible throws and taking us to the victory.”
Herbert’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden gave the Chargers a 7-0 touchdown lead after a 14-play, 83-yard drive in the first quarter.
Kimani Vidal’s three-yard touchdown run lifted the Chargers ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter but Minnesota’s Will Reichard answered with a 54-yard field goal.
Herbert struck for a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey with 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter to lift the Chargers ahead 21-3 at halftime.
Cameron Dicker’s 43-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter boosted the LA lead.
The Vikings, who fell to 3-4, responded with Carson Wentz flipping a four-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison to lift the Vikings within 24-10.
Herbert added a final six-yard touchdown pass to Tre’ Harris in the fourth quarter and Dicker made field goals from 34 and 45 yards.
– © AFP 2025
