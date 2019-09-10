This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Every La Liga game will be available to watch in Ireland by January 2020

A new channel will join the Premier Sports bundle on Sky TV.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 12:23 PM
Lionel Messi has helped Barcelona win the last two La Liga titles.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THERE’S GOOD NEWS for Spanish soccer fans with a new standalone La Liga channel, broadcasting every game from the league, set to become available in Ireland in the coming months.

Premier Sports have announced a new three-year partnership with LaLigaTV, a channel that carries all games live from the top level of Spanish club soccer.

A full schedule of live action from Matchday 4 (13-15 September) and Matchday 5 (20-22 September) will be aired on Premier Sports 1 and 2 HD channels in the UK. 

LaLigaTV will later join the Premier Sports bundle on Sky TV by January 2020. That’s the only platform on which it will be available to Irish customers.

“We are thrilled to be announcing this truly unique and game-changing agreement with LaLiga that signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Spanish football in the UK,” stated Richard Sweeney, CEO Premier Sports.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with LaLiga to begin broadcasting the world’s greatest league to UK and Ireland viewers on Premier Sports and via the soon to be launched LaLigaTV channel.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

