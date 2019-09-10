Every La Liga game will be available to watch in Ireland by January 2020

Lionel Messi has helped Barcelona win the last two La Liga titles.

Lionel Messi has helped Barcelona win the last two La Liga titles.

THERE’S GOOD NEWS for Spanish soccer fans with a new standalone La Liga channel, broadcasting every game from the league, set to become available in Ireland in the coming months.

Premier Sports have announced a new three-year partnership with LaLigaTV, a channel that carries all games live from the top level of Spanish club soccer.

A full schedule of live action from Matchday 4 (13-15 September) and Matchday 5 (20-22 September) will be aired on Premier Sports 1 and 2 HD channels in the UK.

LaLigaTV will later join the Premier Sports bundle on Sky TV by January 2020. That’s the only platform on which it will be available to Irish customers.

“We are thrilled to be announcing this truly unique and game-changing agreement with LaLiga that signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Spanish football in the UK,” stated Richard Sweeney, CEO Premier Sports.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with LaLiga to begin broadcasting the world’s greatest league to UK and Ireland viewers on Premier Sports and via the soon to be launched LaLigaTV channel.”

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud