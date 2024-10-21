Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
La Rochelle celebrate (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Top 14

La Rochelle bounce back against Bordeaux-Begles

Ronan O’Gara’s side are up to third in the Top 14 table.
9.08am, 21 Oct 2024
0
0

LA ROCHELLE BOUNCED back after last week’s heavy defeat to Bayonne with a 32-22 win over Bordeaux-Begles, pulling Ronan O’Gara’s side up to third in the Top 14 table on Sunday.

Second-placed Bordeaux paid for ill-discipline with Yoram Moefana red carded after 35 minutes as the visitors trailed 25-3 after half-time at the Marcel-Deflandre Stadium.

“We started the match very badly with great timidity,” said Bordeaux coach Yannick Bru.

“The first half hour was catastrophic in terms of commitment. We spent the first half an hour defending crowned by a red card. It’s a performance to forget.

“Despite everything, we recovered well in the second half.”

Centre Teddy Thomas touched down twice for La Rochelle in a dominant first 17 minutes, scoring the first after five minutes, with Brice Dulin adding two more on 38 and 55 minutes. Antoine Hastoy kicked 12 points with three conversions and two penalties.

Mateo Garcia’s penalty were the only points for the visitors at the break. But Bordeaux returned to the pitch transformed with Pablo Uberti touching down after 45 minutes and Temo Matiu adding two more on 51 and 73 minutes.

Reigning champions Toulouse stay top of the table after their 22-14 win at Pau on Saturday. Bordeaux are one point behind in second with La Rochelle a further point back in third.

“The feeling is a little mixed because we didn’t want to concede so many points,” said Thomas.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie