La Rochelle bounce back against Bordeaux-Begles

LA ROCHELLE BOUNCED back after last week’s heavy defeat to Bayonne with a 32-22 win over Bordeaux-Begles, pulling Ronan O’Gara’s side up to third in the Top 14 table on Sunday.

Second-placed Bordeaux paid for ill-discipline with Yoram Moefana red carded after 35 minutes as the visitors trailed 25-3 after half-time at the Marcel-Deflandre Stadium.

“We started the match very badly with great timidity,” said Bordeaux coach Yannick Bru.

“The first half hour was catastrophic in terms of commitment. We spent the first half an hour defending crowned by a red card. It’s a performance to forget.

“Despite everything, we recovered well in the second half.”

Centre Teddy Thomas touched down twice for La Rochelle in a dominant first 17 minutes, scoring the first after five minutes, with Brice Dulin adding two more on 38 and 55 minutes. Antoine Hastoy kicked 12 points with three conversions and two penalties.

Mateo Garcia’s penalty were the only points for the visitors at the break. But Bordeaux returned to the pitch transformed with Pablo Uberti touching down after 45 minutes and Temo Matiu adding two more on 51 and 73 minutes.

Reigning champions Toulouse stay top of the table after their 22-14 win at Pau on Saturday. Bordeaux are one point behind in second with La Rochelle a further point back in third.

“The feeling is a little mixed because we didn’t want to concede so many points,” said Thomas.

