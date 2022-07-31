Membership : Access or Sign Up
Who will win today's All-Ireland senior ladies football final?

Meath and Kerry go head-to-head for the Brendan Martin Cup.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 31 Jul 2022, 8:15 AM
49 minutes ago 679 Views 2 Comments
Meath captain Shauna Ennis lifting the Brendan Martin Cup last year.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Today’s TG4 All-Ireland finals

Croke Park, live on TG4

Senior: Kerry v Meath, 4pm

Intermediate: Laois v Wexford, 1.45pm

Junior: Antrim v Fermanagh, 11.45am

IT’S THE BIGGEST day in the ladies football calendar.

Croke Park plays host to three All-Ireland finals: Antrim and Fermanagh open the action in the junior decider, Laois and Wexford do battle for intermediate glory, and then it’s Kerry versus Meath in the big one as they vie for the Brendan Martin Cup.

The Royals are aiming to go back-to-back after their monumental 2021 success, while Kerry contest their first senior final since 2012.

The Kingdom last triumphed in 1993, and they’ll be hoping their impressive rebuild under Declan Quill and Darragh Long in recent seasons can hit new heights.

Eamonn Murray’s Meath set the template, will their incredible journey continue?

Who will win today’s All-Ireland senior ladies football final?


Poll Results:

Meath (205)
Kerry (117)


