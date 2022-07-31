Who will win today’s All-Ireland senior ladies football final?

Today’s TG4 All-Ireland finals

Croke Park, live on TG4

Senior: Kerry v Meath, 4pm

Intermediate: Laois v Wexford, 1.45pm

Junior: Antrim v Fermanagh, 11.45am

IT’S THE BIGGEST day in the ladies football calendar.

Croke Park plays host to three All-Ireland finals: Antrim and Fermanagh open the action in the junior decider, Laois and Wexford do battle for intermediate glory, and then it’s Kerry versus Meath in the big one as they vie for the Brendan Martin Cup.

The Royals are aiming to go back-to-back after their monumental 2021 success, while Kerry contest their first senior final since 2012.

The Kingdom last triumphed in 1993, and they’ll be hoping their impressive rebuild under Declan Quill and Darragh Long in recent seasons can hit new heights.

Eamonn Murray’s Meath set the template, will their incredible journey continue?

