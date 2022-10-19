The Road to Croker - the state of play in the ladies club football championships

THE ROAD TO Croker is underway.

Yesterday, it was announced that Croke Park will host the All-Ireland ladies club football championship finals for the first time.

Parnell Park has generally staged the showdowns through the years — recent ones have been further afield — but both the 2022 All-Ireland intermediate and senior club finals will be played at HQ on Saturday, 10 December.

Reigning senior champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Galway took a big step towards retaining their crown with a 10th county title in-a-row last weekend, and they’ll enter the Connacht championship in the coming weeks. (Sligo outfit St. Nathy’s face Glencar Manorhamilton of Leitrim in a provincial quarter-final on Sunday, while Mayo will be represented by Burrishoole with Carnacon among several big-name absentees.)

Last season’s finalists and 2018 and 2019 champions Mourneabbey are out of the race.

The Cork heavyweights’ bid for an eighth consecutive Munster title came crashing down after defeat to familiar foes Ballymacarby in recent weeks. Ballymac, 41 in-a-row champions in Waterford, meet Southern Gaels of Kerry this weekend, with Fethard (Tipperary) and The Banner (Clare) going head-t0-head in the other Muster semi-final.

In Leinster, Dunboyne of Meath also relinquished their crown last weekend. Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes came out on top of their provincial quarter-final, and they face Naomh Ciaran of Offaly next. Kilmacud are fresh representatives from the capital; Foxrock-Cabinteely having previously flown the flag each and every year since 2015. Wicklow powerhouse Tinahely travel to Eadestown of Kildare in this weekend’s other last-four battle.

And in Ulster, there’s a full line-up of quarter-finals down for decision on Sunday: Donaghmoyne, who have remarkably reigned supreme 13 of the past 17 seasons, get their four in-a-row tilt underway against Clann Eireann of Armagh; last year’s finalists Bredagh of Down lock horns with St Ergnat’s of Antrim; Donegal side Termon do battle with Lurgan from Cavan, and Tyrone’s St Macartan’s and Fermanagh’s Kinawley round out the weekend’s fixtures.

Of the four eventual provincial winners, it’s be Munster (H) v Connacht and Ulster (H) v Leinster in the Al-Ireland semi-finals.

This weekend’s senior provincial club championship fixtures

Connacht quarter-final

Sunday 23 October

St. Nathy’s (Sligo) v Glencar Manorhamilton (Leitrim), Ballinalack Community Park, 1pm

Leinster semi-finals

Sunday 23 October

Eadestown (Kildare) v Tinahely (Wicklow), Eadestown, 1pm

Naomh Ciaran (Offaly) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Ferbane, 2pm

Munster semi-finals

Saturday 22 October

Southern Gaels (Kerry) v Ballymacarby (Waterford), Waterville Frank Casey’s, 2pm

Sunday 23 October

Fethard (Tipperary) v The Banner (Clare), Fethard, 1pm

Ulster quarter-finals

Sunday 23 October, all 2pm

Termon (Donegal) v Lurgan (Cavan),

Bredagh (Down) v St. Ergnat’s (Antrim)

St. Macartan’s (Tyrone) v Kinawley (Fermanagh)

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Clann Eireann (Armagh).

You can see intermediate and junior fixture details here >