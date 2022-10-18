Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 18 October 2022
All-Ireland ladies club football finals to be played at Croke Park for the first time

This year’s fixture dates have been announced by the LGFA today.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 2:17 PM
49 minutes ago 455 Views 0 Comments
Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE ALL-IRELAND ladies club football championship finals will be held at Croke Park for the first time later this year.

This afternoon, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association has announced that the All-Ireland intermediate and senior club championship finals are set to take place at GAA headquarters on Saturday, 10 December.

TG4 will be showing both matches live with the intermediate final starting at 3pm, followed by the senior final at 5pm.

The All-Ireland junior club championship final has been pencilled in for Sunday, 11 December, but the venue and throw-in time have yet to be confirmed.

