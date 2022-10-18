All-Ireland ladies club football finals to be played at Croke Park for the first time

THE ALL-IRELAND ladies club football championship finals will be held at Croke Park for the first time later this year.

This afternoon, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association has announced that the All-Ireland intermediate and senior club championship finals are set to take place at GAA headquarters on Saturday, 10 December.

TG4 will be showing both matches live with the intermediate final starting at 3pm, followed by the senior final at 5pm.

The All-Ireland junior club championship final has been pencilled in for Sunday, 11 December, but the venue and throw-in time have yet to be confirmed.

