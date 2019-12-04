Groupings confirmed for new-look 2020 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship

Dublin - who find themselves without a Leinster championship to play in - are in Group 2.

THE GROUPINGS FOR the new-look 2020 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship have been confirmed by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA].

The LGFA announced details of a revamp last month, as two groups of six teams battle it out for the Brendan Martin Cup next season.

The top two teams from each group will progress straight to the All-Ireland semi-finals, following a minimum of five games.

Three-in-a-row champions Dublin have learned their fate already, due to the fact that there will be no Leinster senior championship in 2020.

Mick Bohan’s side have been drawn in Group 2 alongside next summer’s Munster Champions, the beaten Ulster and Connacht finalists, Ulster’s fifth team, and a Munster semi-final loser.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Ulster and Connacht champions will lock horns in Group 1, along with the beaten Munster finalists, a Munster semi-final loser, and the beaten Ulster semi-finalists.

The bottom team in each group will contest a relegation play-off, unless they are a provincial winner, and thereby exempt from relegation.

Provincial Championships must be organised on a knock-out basis, with the winners placed accordingly in the All-Ireland series groups.

Leinster is an exception however, with the LGFA confirming “there will be no Senior Championship in Leinster for 2020″ last month following Westmeath’s relegation to the intermediate ranks.

For the past few years, it had been just Dublin and the Midlanders contesting a straight final — but following Westmeath’s relegation, there was hope for the Leinster championship to stay alive with Meath in the All-Ireland intermediate final.

The Royals were beaten by Tipperary however, and in turn, failed to seal promotion to the top tier. So at the minute, it looks like the four-in-a-row chasing Dubs will go into the 2020 All-Ireland series cold.

The All-Ireland senior championship will commence on Saturday, 4 July, and culminate with the All-Ireland final in Croke Park on Sunday, 13 September.

The semi-finals — which formed a double-header at HQ last year — have been scheduled for Sunday, 23 August.

