'New kids on the block' shine as Dublin get one up on Meath in early fare

A BALL HAD yet to be kicked, but the temperature was being raised between Dublin and Meath.

“I checked during the week and they’re favourites for the All-Ireland,” new Meath manager Davy Nelson pointed out in his pre-match interview with TG4.

“Even though Meath have won the last two, Dublin are still favourites for it. I know it’s early to be talking about All-Irelands, but best rivals, best team to play…”

Dublin boss Mick Bohan, meanwhile, took the opportunity to remind everyone that his side are the reigning Leinster champions, and hailed a “very healthy” rivalry.

Nelson, a highly-regarded GAA coach in Meath having enjoyed successful tenures with the county’s U21 and junior men’s teams, admitted that start to life as Eamonn Murray’s successor had been “challenging” — and was likely questioning everything after Dublin’s lightning start to the Division 1 league opener.

The game wasn’t yet two-minutes-old when Carla Rowe palmed home for a trademark Dublin goal. Hannah Tyrrell pounced on a Meath mistake, and played the conductor role as she combined intricately with Jodie Egan and Orlagh Nolan, before the captain had the final say.

A well-worked early goal for the @dublinladiesg- finished by Carla Rowe 👏👕



📺 Watch the game live now on @SportTG4! #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/esMn4ilcgW — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 21, 2023

There were no shortage of teething problems from both sides early on, as expected in January, but a decent match unfolded at DCU St Clare’s.

There had been controversy mid-week due to the venue choice there was plenty of noise on the night about rule changes, the ‘charging’ one in particular, a recurring theme in recent seasons.

The scoreboard read 1-11 to 0-8 at the finish, with Dublin’s bench key. Both fielded new-look teams – big-hitters Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan were on water duty for Meath – with no fewer than 11 newcomers among the Sky Blues substitutes.

Three of those — Chloe Darby, a key player for Bohemians in the Women’s National League who enjoyed an impressive 2022 club run with Parnells, Kerri Owens and Shannon Richardson — kicked scores in quick succession down the home straight.

“We probably have a lot more change than we’ve ever had with this group. A lot of our older soldiers have given serious service. It’s time to move on,” Bohan said afterwards.

“New kids on the block. While they’ve loads to learn, they brought an energy and they worked hard.”

There was mixed emotions for Nelson afterwards, his reign off to a losing start but knowing there is more to come from the league and championship holders.

“I thought the scoreline possibly flattered Dublin,” he said. “We’d three pretty good goal chances and didn’t take any of them. That’s a huge swing.”

Tom Maher / INPHO Kerry won, but joint-manager Darragh Long was left frustrated. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere in Division 1 over the weekend, there were opening wins for Galway, Kerry and Cork. The Tribe claimed at 0-11 to 0-6 victory over Donegal at Tuam Stadium, both sides far from at full strength and Kate Slevin the star turn for the Tribe.

Also a talented soccer player with Athlone Town and a Republic of Ireland underage international, the Claregalway forward kicked the last five scores to leave them in good stead ahead of next weekend’s meeting with Dublin.

Kingdom joint-boss Darragh Long made interesting comments after the 2022 All-Ireland finalists’ last-gasp win over Waterford at Piltown. Danielle O’Leary was the late scoring hero, but Long was far from impressed with his side’s showing.

“Today isn’t good enough, there’s no point sugar coating it. I’m extremely frustrated here. It feels like daylight robbery on Waterford. They did enough in that second half to at least deserve a point.”

And a new-look Cork team impressed as they enjoyed a five-point win away to Mayo, a swing on last year’s disappointing All-Ireland quarter-final exit. Manager Shane Ronayne shared his delight afterwards, explaining:

“There were only six of the starting team today that togged out against Mayo in the championship last year, so there’s been a big transition there. There were three of last year’s minor team starting.”

Trademark Aishling Moloney 💣



Great to see the Tipperary star back after a lengthy injury lay-off. Scored 0-7 today — including a few lovely frees — in Tipp’s Division 2 opener win against Westmeath.



🎥: @LadiesFootball, from highlights below👇🏼 https://t.co/sTUUy6AveU pic.twitter.com/6dv9ogJIFf — Emma Duffy (@emmaduffy_) January 22, 2023

Among other highlights from down the divisions, Aishling Moloney made an impressive Tipperary return after a lengthy injury lay-off, while Kilkenny fielded an adult team for the first time in years.

The Cats suffered a heavy defeat to Limerick, but “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” as they stated afterwards.

Lidl Ladies National Football League results

Division 1

Galway 0-11 Donegal 0-6

Dublin 1-11 Meath 0-8

Mayo 0-12 Cork 2-11

Waterford 1-8 Kerry 1-9

Division 2

Cavan 0-5 Armagh 2-8

Laois 3-14 Monaghan 1-6

Tipperary 1-13 Westmeath 1-11

Tyrone 1-15 Roscommon 1-12

Division 3

Kildare 3-13 Down 0-6

Louth 2-13 Longford 1-8

Sligo 0-5 Clare 3-15

Wexford 2-13 Offaly 2-4

Division 4B

Leitrim 5-15 Derry 1-2

Kilkenny 0-2 Limerick 4-13.

