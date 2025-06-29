Drama aplenty as Laois, Tyrone, Monaghan and Westmeath advance to final four

LAOIS, TYRONE, MONAGHAN and Westmeath have advanced to the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship after two of the quarter-finals went to extra-time on a weekend of drama.
The 2022 champions Laois will now meet a Monaghan side bidding for their first title in the grade in the semi-finals, while Westmeath, who last won the crown in 2021, will be hoping to take a step closer to lifting the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup when they meet 2018 title-holders Tyrone.
Those games will take place on Sunday, 13 July, the same day that Louth meet Longford and Antrim take on Sligo in the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland junior championship semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Offaly and Wicklow will meet in the intermediate relegation play-off decider after Down defeated Offaly by 1-12 to 0-4, while Roscommon ousted Wicklow by 3-13 to 1-9 in the play-offs at the weekend.
Westmeath booked their place in the last four when they pipped Cavan by 3-7 to 1-12.
The sides were level at the break after Grainne Byrne and Sarah Dillon found the net for Westmeath and Aisling Gilsenan, who finished with 1-7, responded for Cavan.
Westmeath’s third goal, scored by Anna Jones, proved to be the decisive score of the contest.
Laois edged out Wexford by 1-17 to 2-12 after extra-time. A goal from Emma Lawlor helped Laois lead by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break, but Lauren Kearney forced the game to extra-time at 1-10 apiece.
Two points apiece from Mo Nerney, who finished with 0-7, and Fiona Dooley saw Laois across the line despite a goal from Tara Doyle for Wexford.
Tyrone also had to go to extra-time before seeing off Fermanagh by 2-20 to 2-15. They were level at 0-7 each at half-time. Eimear Smyth got a goal from a penalty for Fermanagh and then sent the tie to extra-time with a point from a later free.
Two goals from Sorcha Gormley in a haul of 2-4 as Aoife Horisk took her tally to 0-8, including five frees, was enough to book Tyrone’s semi-final spot.
Monaghan led Clare by 1-7 to 1-5 at the break thanks to a goal from Eabha Sherry, but a goal from Megan Downes kept the Banner County in touch.
Sherry took her tally to 1-6, five frees and a point from a penalty, as Monaghan advanced by 1-14 to 1-8.
Drama aplenty as Laois, Tyrone, Monaghan and Westmeath advance to final four
TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship quarter-finals
TG4 All-Ireland intermediate relegation play-offs
TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship
Group A
Group B
TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-finals
To be played on Sunday, 13 July
TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-finals
To be played on Sunday, 13 July
