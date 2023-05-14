Heavyweights progress as final pairings decided in Leinster, Munster and Ulster

HOLDERS CORK AND Division 1 league champions Kerry will contest the TG4 Munster Ladies Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday 28 May in Mallow.

The provincial heavyweights booked their place in the showpiece decider with victories over Waterford and Tipperary respectively on Sunday.

Goals from Danielle O’Leary and Emma Costello proved pivotal as Kerry made their trip to Bansha a winning one against Tipperary.

The Kingdom ran out 2-8 to 1-5 winners against the hosts, who had 1-3 from Emma Morrissey, to set up an eagerly-anticipated clash with Cork.

The Rebels, meanwhile, welcomed back Laura Fitzgerald from injury in a 2-10 to 0-4 victory over Waterford in Clonakilty.

Fitzgerald came off the bench with nine minutes left and scored 1-2 as Cork advanced from the round-robin phase with this comfortable win.

An early Doireann O’Sullivan goal paved the way for victory for Cork, who will look to retain the provincial silverware against old rivals Kerry in a fortnight’s time.

In Leinster, meanwhile, it will be another Dublin v Meath final, also on Sunday 28 May, with that fixture set for Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Meath scored a 0-15 to 0-5 victory over Laois in Portlaoise on Sunday, with Emma Duggan collecting six points for the TG4 All-Ireland champions.

Laois improved significantly on their loss to provincial champions Dublin but a strong second-half surge took the game away from the hosts, who were just two points adrift at half-time, 0-4 to 0-6.

Ben Brady / INPHO Emma Duggan (file pic). Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

In Ulster, holders Armagh and Donegal will renew acquaintances in another Senior Championship Final – and that game will be played in Clones.

Armagh defeated Cavan by 8-14 to 2-7 in Clones to ensure progress and the Orchard County will target four-in-a-row in a fortnight’s time.

Aimee Mackin bagged 3-7 to continue her remarkable recent run of form, with captain Kelly Mallon adding 2-4 for the rampant Orchard County.

Meanwhile, at Intermediate level, a brace of goals from Aisling Hanly helped Roscommon dethrone Leitrim to capture the Connacht title, on a 2-13 to 1-7 scoreline in Kiltoom.

Team sheets and scorers

Scorers for Kerry: D O’Leary 1-1, E Costello 1-0, N Carmody 0-2, N Ni Chonchúir 0-2, A Galvin 0-1, H O’Donoghue 0-1, L Scanlon 0-1.

Scorers for Tipp: E Morrissey 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), N Towey 0-1, L Spillane 0-1.

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; C O’Dwyer, L Spillane, E Cronin; N Martin, L Morrissey, E Kelly; E Morrissey, M Curley (capt.); M Murphy, M Creedon, A Delaney; A McGuigan, A Moloney, A Fennessy.

Subs: C English for A Delaney (23), N Towey for A Fennessy (HT), K Downey for E Kelly (50), S Ryan for N Martin (50), E O’Sullivan for M Creedon (52).

KERRY: C Butler; C O’Brien, K Cronin, C Murphy; L Galvin, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (capt.).

Subs: C Evans for N Carmody (40), N Broderick for C O’Brien (45), E McGlynn for L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (48), R Dwyer for H O’Donoghue (58), C McCarthy for L Scanlon (62).

***

Scorers for Cork: L Fitzgerald 1-2, D O’Sullivan 1-0, K Quirke 0-4, O Cahalane 0-2, L Coppinger, A Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: L McGregor 0-3 (3f), E Murray 0-1.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, A Healy; S Leahy, H Looney; O Cahalane, K Quirke, L Coppinger; E Kiely, D O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Kiniry for R Phelan (HT), M O’Callaghan for H Looney, D Kiely for L Coppinger (both 43), L O’Mahony for A Ryan (46), L Fitzgerald for D O’Sullivan (51).

WATERFORD: E O’Brien; C Murray, E Power, A Murray; N Power, Karen McGrath, Kate McGrath; A O’Neill, E Murray; B McMaugh, K Murray, K Hogan; C McCarthy, A Fitzgerald, L McGregor.

Subs: A Waring for N Power (HT), A Shankey for C McCarthy (ht), C Hynes for K Murrahy (51), M Comerford for A Fitzgerald (60).

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Doireann O'Sullivan (file pic). Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

***

Scorers for Meath: E Duggan 0-6 (2f), S Grimes 0-5 (3f), A Minogue 0-1, M Thynne 0-1, V Wall 0-1, O Callan 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: M Nerney 0-3 (1f), O Hennessy 0-1, E Fitzpatrick 0-1.

LAOIS: E Barry; S Farrelly, C Dunne, A Kelly; S Havill, E Healy (C), L Nerney; A Healy, A Moran; E Galvin, O Hennessy, E Fitzpatrick; M Nerney, SA Fitzgerald, L.M Maher.

Subs: K Donoghue for Moran (45), G Moran for Fitzpatrick (53), A Kirrane for L Nerney (56).

MEATH: M McGuirk; Á Sheridan, M.K Lynch, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis (C), A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, A Minogue; M Thynne, V Wall, E Duggan; O Lally, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Melia for Cleary (8), C Smyth for Thynne (48), O Gore for Sheridan (48), M Byrne for O’Sullivan (49), A Sherlock for Gallogly (51), A Farrell for Newe (51), O Callan for Duggan (53), A McCabe for O’Shaughnessy (53), R Casserly for Wall (53).

***

Scorers for Armagh: A Mackin 3-7 (3f), K Mallon 2-4 (3f), N Coleman 1-0, B Mackin 1-0, A McCoy 1-0, C Marley 0-2, B Hendron 0-1.

Scorers for Cavan: A Gilsenan 1-3 (3f), A Sheridan 1-0, L McVeety 0-3 (2f), A Cahill 0-1.

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Marley; G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe; N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon (capt.), A McCoy.

Subs: N Reel for Coleman (37), C O’Hagan for Lavery (37), A McConville for C Marley (47), L Kenny for Druse (47), B Hendron for Mallon (53).

CAVAN: Roisin O’Reilly; G Faulkner, S Lynch, C Charters; Z Fay, N Byrd, Rebecca O’Reilly; C Finnegan, A Denneher; S Slowey, L McVeety, A Gilsensan; A Cahill, A Sheridan, E Halton.

Subs: G Sheridan for Halton (44), A Walls for Slowey (44), N Keenaghan for Rebecca O’Reilly (53), M Cusack for McVeetey (53), C Madden for Finnegan (57).

- Compiled by John Fallon, with reporting from Stephen Gleeson, Anthony Newman, Aisling Clery and Kieran Lynch for Ladies Gaelic Football