Lauren Walsh secures top-five finish at Joburg Open as Mimi Rhodes wins back-to-back LET events

LAUREN WALSH DROPPED from tied second to a tie for fourth after shooting a 72 on the final day of the Joburg Ladies Open.

England’s Mimi Rhodes celebrated back-to-back Ladies European Tour (LET) titles in her rookie season with victory in South Africa.

The 23-year-old delivered an impressive final day at Modderfontein Golf Club. Three birdies in a round of two-under par meant she finished the week on 14-under par.

A magic moment for Mimi Rhodes securing her second LET title 🏆#JoburgLadiesOpen pic.twitter.com/l9ddgv7t9g — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) April 6, 2025

Walsh, meanwhile, dropped away from the leader after starting in a tie for second with South Africa’s Casandra Alexander just three shots adrift of Rhodes.

However, the Kildare golfer was unable to maintain the momentum but was able to retain her place in the top five.

For Rhodes, she was understandably buoyant with the win, coming after her success at the Ford Women’s NSW Open in Australia

“It’s honestly not sunk in yet, I’m still in shock,” she told the Ladies European Tour website. “I’m really on a high and lost for words. I’ve been working so hard for this moment.

“I can’t thank anyone enough, family and friends back home, all my coaches around the world – I’ve got a lot of them! Also my caddie for being with me on the golf course and helping me through to get to this moment.”