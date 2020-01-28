Laois to field camogie team in 2020 after 'unavailability of players' situation resolved

AFTER A PERIOD of uncertainty, it has been confirmed that Laois will field an adult camogie team for the 2020 inter-county season.

The Laois camogie team ahead of their 2016 All-Ireland intermediate semi-final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO.

The42 understands that all is back on track in the O’Moore county, after it was announced in early January that they had withdrawn from all adult competitions due to ‘unavailability of players’.

“Laois Camogie Board have confirmed to the Camogie Association they have resolved the situation and are now planning to fulfill their fixtures as originally scheduled,” a Camogie Association spokesperson told The42 today after lengthy talks between the organisation, the county board and player representatives.

A solution has been found, with Laois now set to field a team again at provincial and national level. All-Ireland Premier Junior champions in 2015, Laois have been on the rise on the camogie scene over the past few years, and are due to play in Division 2 of the league this spring.

After reaching the Leinster senior championship semi-final last year, they are scheduled to contest the same grade this year along with the All-Ireland intermediate championship.

Last summer, the county narrowly missed out on a last-four spot at national level.

The news of Laois’ withdrawal came as a surprise to many in early January, with the county winning a first-ever All-Ireland minor B title last May, and an U16B crown in 2017.

Kieran Delaney — an All-Ireland junior club championship winning hurler with Kilkenny side St Patrick’s, Ballyragget — had been appointed as manager in November. A former coach with the Kilkenny camógs, he took the Laois job after managing the Abbeyleix senior hurlers.

Their opening Division 2 group 3 fixture is pencilled in as the visit of Antrim on 9 February, before the O’Moore side travel to Tipperary on the 23rd.