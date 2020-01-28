This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laois to field camogie team in 2020 after 'unavailability of players' situation resolved

Good news for the 2015 All-Ireland Premier Junior champions.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 4:57 PM
6 minutes ago 75 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4983503

AFTER A PERIOD of uncertainty, it has been confirmed that Laois will field an adult camogie team for the 2020 inter-county season. 

laois The Laois camogie team ahead of their 2016 All-Ireland intermediate semi-final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO.

The42 understands that all is back on track in the O’Moore county, after it was announced in early January that they had withdrawn from all adult competitions due to ‘unavailability of players’.

“Laois Camogie Board have confirmed to the Camogie Association they have resolved the situation and are now planning to fulfill their fixtures as originally scheduled,” a Camogie Association spokesperson told The42 today after lengthy talks between the organisation, the county board and player representatives. 

A solution has been found, with Laois now set to field a team again at provincial and national level. All-Ireland Premier Junior champions in 2015, Laois have been on the rise on the camogie scene over the past few years, and are due to play in Division 2 of the league this spring. 

After reaching the Leinster senior championship semi-final last year, they are scheduled to contest the same grade this year along with the All-Ireland intermediate championship.

Last summer, the county narrowly missed out on a last-four spot at national level.

The news of Laois’ withdrawal came as a surprise to many in early January, with the county winning a first-ever All-Ireland minor B title last May, and an U16B crown in 2017.  

Kieran Delaney — an All-Ireland junior club championship winning hurler with Kilkenny side St Patrick’s, Ballyragget — had been appointed as manager in November. A former coach with the Kilkenny camógs, he took the Laois job after managing the Abbeyleix senior hurlers.

Their opening Division 2 group 3 fixture is pencilled in as the visit of Antrim on 9 February, before the O’Moore side travel to Tipperary on the 23rd.

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie