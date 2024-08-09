Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe in action this evening. Alamy Stock Photo
2024 Olympics

Ireland's Gillespie and Sharpe finish 11th in Women's Madison

Italy won gold at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome.
6.20pm, 9 Aug 2024
56
2

IRELAND’S LARA GILLESPIE and Alice Sharpe have finished 11th in the final of the Women’s Madison at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Italian duo Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni won gold after clocking 37 points at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome; Great Britain took silver with 31 points; and Netherlands secured bronze in 28 points.

Gillespie and Sharpe were 11th of 15 teams, claiming three points. Canada did not finish.

There was a mixed reaction to the performance: Results-wise, it was an obvious improvement on Ireland’s showing at Tokyo 2020 as Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley failed to finish, but the RTÉ panel said it was “disappointing”.

The Women’s Madison is 120 laps — 30km — with a sprint every 10 laps.

Gillespe and Sharpe also featured in the Team Pursuit on Tuesday, with the former returning to action in the Omnium on Sunday.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie