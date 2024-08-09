Ireland's Gillespie and Sharpe finish 11th in Women's Madison

IRELAND’S LARA GILLESPIE and Alice Sharpe have finished 11th in the final of the Women’s Madison at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Italian duo Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni won gold after clocking 37 points at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome; Great Britain took silver with 31 points; and Netherlands secured bronze in 28 points.

Gillespie and Sharpe were 11th of 15 teams, claiming three points. Canada did not finish.

There was a mixed reaction to the performance: Results-wise, it was an obvious improvement on Ireland’s showing at Tokyo 2020 as Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley failed to finish, but the RTÉ panel said it was “disappointing”.

The Women’s Madison is 120 laps — 30km — with a sprint every 10 laps.

Gillespe and Sharpe also featured in the Team Pursuit on Tuesday, with the former returning to action in the Omnium on Sunday.