Larmour and McCarthy close in on Leinster return

JORDAN LARMOUR AND Joe McCarthy are both closing in on returns from injury as the province look forward to their first home game of the new United Rugby Championship season.

Leinster got their new campaign off to a winning start at the weekend, overcoming a spirited Zebre side 33-29 in Italy on Saturday, with Leo Cullen’s side holding off a second-half Zebre rally to avoid a shock defeat.

And with attention now turning to Friday evening’s round two clash against Benetton at the RDS, Leinster have reported that both Larmour (knee) and McCarthy (ankle) are set to increase their training loads this week as they step up their rehab programmes.

Meanwhile, Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Dave Kearney (hamstring), Will Connors (knee) and Ross Byrne (foot) all came through Saturday’s win with no issues having recovered from injury.

There was no update available on Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Liam Turner (toe) or Tommy O’Brien (knee).

