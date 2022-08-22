Larne player leaves the club after controversy over pro-IRA slogan

LARNE HAVE confirmed that midfielder John Herron has left the club.

The 28-year-old Scottish footballer was initially suspended by the club and handed a 10-match ban by the Irish Football Association after a photo surfaced online of him wearing a t-shirt bearing a pro-IRA slogan at a concert.

The club this evening confirmed that the former Celtic, Blackpool and Glentoran player’s contract had been terminated.

The statement read: “We can confirm John Herron has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club.

“We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”